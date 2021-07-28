



Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave – Match Reports and Quotes by ECB Reporters Network Southern Brave took two wins from their first two matches as they ran to victory against Welsh Fire with 16 balls left, while fifty from Smriti Mandhana and wickets from Lauren Bell saw the visitors cross the line. The Brave had won the toss and put the Fire in the bat and their bowlers made it very difficult for the highest order of the Welsh side with Bell and Anya Shrubsole setting the tone early on. The Fire only managed 110 for seven of their 100 balls with only Hayley Matthews making a meaningful contribution. Mandhana brilliantly gave chase on his way to 61 of 39 as the Brave held their perfect record at the start of The Hundred. The Fire had reached 26 for one by the end of the Power Play and they rarely went better than a run of a ball throughout their innings. The only real acceleration for the Fire came from Matthews’ bat which launched some powerful shots straight across the ground and over the heads of the fielders. Matthews eventually fell for 33 of 20 balls when she got a thick rim that blew up in Wellington’s waiting hands from Bell’s bowling. When Sarah Taylor fell on the next ball, pinned to LBW by Bell, the Fire were 53 for four halfway through their innings. Sophie Luff tried to get the Fire going again with some powerful punches, but she fell to a ball from Stafanie Taylor with a big swing and Carla Rudd punched her for eight of seven balls. A run a ball 24 from Georgia Hennessy took the Fire past three figures, but the total didn’t seem to be what they needed against a powerful Brave batting lineup. The Brave’s innings got off to a fast start with Danni Wyatt and Mandhana looking for a lead at the required pace. Wyatt fell for 12 of nine, but Mandhana looked imperious and hit three sixes in her innings. Nicole Harvey should have taken the wicket from Mandhana when she skied a ball to midwicket, but Alex Griffiths missed the simplest of opportunities. Harvey got her reward the next ball when Sophia Dunkley hit a full toss high in the covers. That was the last moment for success for the Fire when Mandhana and Taylor easily sided with their target.

