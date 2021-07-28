Five reasons Michigan Football is back on track this season

Michigan Football is poised to make the 2021 season a great one with a new starting quarterback and a slew of assistant coaching changes.

Can Michigan get back on track this season? If they do, here are five reasons to support that quest.

Michigan’s defense turns it around under DC Mike Macdonald

Michigan has a largely revamped defensive staff made up of coaches who have had success in the past:

Shaun Nua – defensive line coach

George Helow – linebackers coach

Steve Clinkscale – Defensive Backs Coach

Ron Bellamy – safety coach

Mike Macdonald – Defensive Coordinator

The only remnant of the defensive staff is Shaun Nua, and along with the new hires, a new energy has come into the defense. Everyone in this building, every coach, is kind of ecstatic and you can kind of feel that high energy in practice, said defending Aidan Hutchinson. In practice I’ve seen some energy, some things I haven’t seen in three years on this team. Just those little things you can say, guys just want to hit the ball, guys are just excited.

Energy and execution will go a long way in rectifying the mistakes the unit made a season ago. Former defensive coordinator Don Brown stayed out of control and was able to adapt accordingly in the midst of battle. Wholesale changes had to be made.

It’s almost like a scrimmage, almost like there’s a scrimmage going on, ideas flowing and being discussed, and it’s a fun, exciting room. You can tell there’s confidence, Harbaugh said of the defensive coaches. You can tell there is confidence in the room. Guys can express their opinion and be heard and then they beat it around and come to a good result. So that was huge.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald comes to Michigan after being part of a consistently good Baltimore Ravens defense where he excelled as a linebackers coach. There will certainly be ripples from Baltimore’s defensive coordinator Wink Martindales’ creative and multiple scheme that has been included in Michigan’s game plans this season.

McNamara will get the job done

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was named QB1 en route to fall camp,

Absolutely, Cade is No. 1, running back said Hassan Haskins. He does a great job. I trust him, like that big word trust. I certainly trust Cade.

McNamara showed energy and the ability to read pre-snap defenses and make quick decisions during his time on the field in 2020. Notably, McNamara relieved Joe Milton with Michigan 17-0 behind Rutgers, leading one of the biggest comebacks in Michigan history with a 48-42 triple overtime win. His high-clip of execution, with a beat of 27-of-36 for 260 yards and 4 TDs vs. Rutgers, helped open Michigan’s hasty attack, something he may be able to consistently do in 2021. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum can get a good 1-2 punch from the backfield, but they need their QB to perform at a high level so the box doesn’t get stacked against them.

While the offense as a whole has to perform well and work in sync, no position is more important than the quarterback, and Michigan needs McNamara to not only be a player who doesn’t make mistakes, they need him to attack and then some. to attack more. The offense has to have an edge, a killer instinct and that starts with the quarterback, that starts with McNamara.

The pass rush is coming home this season

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald comes out of a plan that flashed in abundance. The Ravens D was No. 1 in blitz percentage last season with 44.1%.

While Michigan’s defense could be multiple, it will be blitz-heavy, with blitzes coming from a wide variety of angles. I think this defense is going to give us a chance to eat, said linebacker Taylor Upshaw in April. I think it gives us a chance to show our true potential. And if you see us on Saturday, it would be mowers. Would wreak havoc.

Aidan Hutchinson is happy with how hell is being used. Just look at one of the Ravens’ EDGE guys and this is what I should look like, Hutchinson said. Defensive targets will sometimes step up rather than stick their hands in the sand, and a player like Hutchinson will no doubt become a DE/OLB hybrid in the new scheme. The 6-foot-6, 269-pound Hutchinson could easily surpass his career highs of 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019.

Linebacker Josh Ross said on Big Ten Media Days that he can fly more downhill on the new schedule. Expect more flying period from Macdonald’s defense. It will be a diverse schedule, but one constant that will remain is aggressiveness.

Michigans who can lean on the running game

There are certain positions where it has to be determined in terms of overall consistency which is not one of those. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum are both quality options at the top of the depth chart, and number 3 is real freshman Donovan Edwards, who Jim Harbaugh says will be role-playing.

Haskins has shown that he can be a powerful back that gets better as the game goes on. Whatever the game is (run) blocked, because he gets at least a few more yards, Harbaugh said. If his blocked for zero, he’s probably going to get one yard. If it’s blocked for two he gets four, if it’s blocked for four he gets six. He is a real football player.

Corum, someone who was known for his speed a season ago, has gained weight this winter and spring and has a lot more muscle than last year. Corum will be an asset as a backfield pass-catcher, in addition to his duties as a rusher.

Edwards, although a freshman, has already attracted attention for his blazing speed. Harbaugh said Donovan is going to be really good.

Michigan’s mental attitude and perseverance dominate

Coaches can coach all they want and come up with the perfect plan, but if the players aren’t bought in, they don’t want to get to the top of the mountain, if they’re not ready to give it their all, a season can get out of hand in a hurry.

I actually didn’t think too much about culture until probably last year or this year. I thought it was more about Xs and Os and about being in the right gap or guys not being in the right gap, and that’s why ball games were lost, Hutchinson said. I was a little relieved by (Mike Macdonald). He came in and we discussed this a little bit, talking about culture and its importance. And he kind of opened my eyes to how you can have the best X’s and O’s or the best plays, but if your team isn’t fully engaged and invested 1,000 percent in what you’re doing, it’s going to fail.

Michigan will not be picked to go far this season, the team has already heard the worst comments they could possibly make about the team and themselves personally. At this point, the criticism has softened, they’ve heard it all before, and they’re chugging along with a willingness to be the underdog criticized.

We want to be the underdog. We want everyone to say what you want to say because we know the work we’ve done and no one has seen the work but us, said Josh Ross. They’ll see if we show it.