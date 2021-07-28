Olympic tennis best bets for July 27

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

Olympic tennis so far this year has proved fun and unpredictable, with some huge setbacks and exciting matches in three sets. We’ve seen the first two places lost in the women’s draw, while Marin Cilic nearly lost a 5-0, 40-0 lead, which is nothing short of unheard of.

More excitement is sure to follow on Tuesday, and I’ve got some ways to get in on the action below.

Ugo Humbert (+310) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (-450)

This match is sure to be a smashing affair between two rapidly emerging talented young tennis players. Tsitsipas took two key wins over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Frances Tiafoe in the opening two rounds, helping him regain his form, while Humbert should be confident after a comeback win over the talented Miomir Kecmanovic.

Both have plenty to prove in Tokyo, with Tsitsiaps falling off the frenzied pace he had early in the season and Humbert going through a slump after moving up the rankings in 2020. We know that the Greek is someone who rises to the occasion in the international game. as evidenced by his high level in the ATP Cup over the past two years, and this summer we have seen Humbert show a lead in his first foray into international play.

Both men should be playing tennis aggressively and I don’t expect many breaks between the two at the beginning. Humbert has tremendous serve that always seems to get him out of trouble, but his return leaves a lot to be desired and Tsitsipas has served very well on top of that.

This should be a very tight match, and I think the line is way too disrespectful for Humbert after a very solid month of tennis. I support him to keep it close.

Edge: Humbert +3.5 games

Ilya Ivashka (+155) vs. Kei Nishikori (-200)

Ivashka has had an absolutely insane mid-season for a player who did little to prove himself in the first seven years of his career and climbed into the top 70 in the world. He has done it behind his massive serve and powerful groundstrokes, and his way into the third round has been impressive with victories over solid hardcourt players in Gael Monfils and Mikail Kukushkin.

The line has moved significantly in Nishikori’s favour, and I’m betting that’s because of his early win over Andrey Rublev and poor seasons against Monfils and Kukushkin. The level of the last two has been very high, and as for Rublev, he is in the midst of a slump, delivering some puzzling results this summer.

I think the way the public and oddsmakers judge the form of these two is all wrong; Ivashka should have a good shot at winning here as he is almost unstoppable all year round. I think he will take the anger out of here.

Edge: Ilya Ivashka +155

