Olympics deliver the obscure





After a year-long delay, the Olympics are finally here, which means it’s time to wrap ourselves in stars and stripes and pretend we care about competitive weightlifting. Sure, there are some household names in the marquee sports (Simone Biles in gymnastics, Katie Ledecky in swimming, the U.S. women’s soccer team, and Kevin Durant and other NBA stars in basketball), but the most fun of the Olympics comes from seeing the seemingly obscure sports that we actually only hear once every four or in this case five years. Here are some of the unique Olympic sports I’ve already enjoyed in these Games. 3×3 basketball The first thing to know about 3×3 basketball is that it’s not called 3-on-3. Or 3 by 3. Its pronounced 3-ex-3. And yes, the sport making its Olympic debut this year is a lot like a game you’d find on a playground or in your driveway. Baskets outside the arc are worth two points, shots inside the arc are worth one point, as are free throws. The games are fast paced and furious, played to 21 points (or 10 minutes). There is no interruption after a basket made. Just grab the ball and take it back across the 3-, er, 2-point line as fast as you can before the defense is set up. And while the American men have laid an egg by not even qualifying to make it to Tokyo, the event is still very entertaining without a team in red, white and blue. Team handball Why is this sport not more popular? I’m pretty sure every kid plays it in sixth grade gym class for about two weeks, and then it’ll never be seen again except at every subsequent Olympics. When we saw part of a game on TV this weekend, our 8-year-old Aiden, who first witnessed team handball, described it as football, but with your hands. What’s not to like? It emphasizes athleticism and creativity, encompasses physicality and lets guys throw a ball as hard as humanly possible. Count me as a fan. To dive Okay, diving isn’t as obscure as some of these other events, but who really watches diving except during the Olympics? My appreciation for this sport stems from the remarkably concise and accurate analysis by Cynthia Potter, a longtime NBC Sports commentator (and 1976 Olympic medalist), who must be one of the best at her job, in any sport. Cynthia dissects a dive as Tony Romo breaks down a two-minute drill. She is a master at telling the viewer what happened during a dive, why it happened and why it will affect the dive score. I swear, after 20 minutes of diving at every Olympics, I nod to my TV and say, Yes, Cynthia! That’s why the Chinese only get 7.5s on their too-smashing triple somersault! Table tennis We all know that one guy who is a beast at ping pong in your friends garage or basement or from back in your college dorm. That’s all nice and good, but they don’t hold a candle to these athletes. The spider! The speed! The serves! These people are hand-eye coordination freaks. I also love that the same medals are awarded to the strongest and fastest people on the planet and people who play ping pong. God bless the Olympics. Badminton As with table tennis, it’s wonderfully hilarious that Olympic medals are awarded in a sport most popular at backyard barbecues. Can we add bags to the list of sports for 2024 in Paris? But seriously, some of these rallies in Olympic badminton are just insane. I don’t think my eyes could even track the shuttle on some of these shots, let alone return them. Plus, the return of badminton at every Olympics gives me a great excuse to watch Mary Carillos rant brilliantly about her experience with the sport at home. Do yourself a favor and watch it on youtube. Aaron Frey is the former assistant sports editor for The Register-Mail. You can follow him on Twitter @Aaron_Frey.

