Bears coach Matt Nagy continues confident and calm after the failures of the past two seasons

It’s hard to imagine a coach coming across as confident and comfortable as Matt Nagy did on Tuesday after two seasons of tumult and swirling pressure on the Bears to fire him.

He dove from Coach of the Year to the hot seat, watching his offense decrease to the point where he admitted someone else should call the plays.

But surviving it all is exactly why Nagy feels so encouraged to go into this season. Despite everything that has gone wrong, he is still there.

We’ve been through a lot, Nagy said when players signed up for a training camp. I failed in many ways in my first three years as a head coach. I shouldn’t say fail, but I’ve learned things. So for me, with those setbacks or those failures or those opportunities for me to learn, I try to make myself better and learn from that.

The responsibility was genuine, a refreshing change from coaches who say put it on me, as a distraction tactic when things go wrong without really meaning it.

The Bears hired Nagy as their first head coach when he was 39, with only two seasons of coordinator-level experience, and there were certainly some stumbling blocks.

Mistakes were partly masked by an elite defense in 2018, when the Bears went 12-4. But they stood out as Nagy went 16-16 in the next two seasons and led an offense that scored the seventh fewest points, rushed to seventh fewest yards per carry and posted the ninth worst passer rating.

Everything the Bears hired him to fix is ​​still broken. But he knows that. And instead of denying reality or shifting the blame, Nagy acknowledges that he played a part in this disappointment. That is an important step towards reversing the Bears. He has spent the past seven months analyzing what is wrong with his schedule, his play-calls and his staff.

He also adjusted the tone he wants to set. The goal of this season is that there is none. Nagy does not give players a rah-rah speech about the Super Bowl, the playoffs, a winning record or any other ambition. Taking the big picture out of the conversation makes life easier for a team that has a mountain of work to do.

Our message to our team is about being in the moment, Nagy said. In 18 no one knew what they didn’t know. We had some success. Came in the following year, had somewhat higher expectations, didn’t do well.

Every year that goes by, you start to worry, how is this year going? Let’s not worry about what might happen in the future. I think we were in a really good place now.

Staying in the moment is tough after the Bears drafted quarterback Justin Fields 11th overall and tilted everyone’s attention to 2022, when hell is the full-time starter. But if Nagy is going to last long enough to see that era begin, he should make this season worth it.

It’s going to be a tough job. At the same time, Nagy must try to revive quarterback Andy Dalton at age 33 and send Fields to his eventual takeover. He must build an offensive line with rookies on both tackles. He will search a large number of skill players to determine which ones can contribute legitimately.

And that’s just insulting. He will largely leave it to new coordinator Sean Desai to reverse the decline of the Bears defense.

With all that uncertainty, now is not the time to talk about the playoffs. Each practice day will test the structural integrity of CEO Ryan Paces’ roster and Nagys’ plan. That will be a lot of pressure, but Nagy doesn’t seem to mind.

Anyone you ask who’s been through our building in the past four months, there’s a really positive vibe now, Nagy said. It is healthy.