Community life: The Royal Brussels Cricket Club has a long history and an ever-evolving international membership

When was theRoyal Brussels Cricket ClubFounded?

Kim Reville: Our club was founded in 1866, but we believe that cricket was first played 30km outside Brussels by the foot soldiers of the Duke of Wellington, days before the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Where did the club play before moving to the current site in Lasne?

Kim: It had a traveling background and played all over Brussels: La Rasante, Bois de la Cambre, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and the British School of Brussels, before settling in Lasne 40 years ago.

How did you get involved with the club?

Chris Hutchins: I have been a member since 1997. I was one of the many young people who came to Brussels to do a podium in the European Commission. I thought it would be good to play some cricket and I discovered this club. I am indebted to members who gave me lifts to the ground because I didn’t have a car and had no idea where the ground was.

Kim: My son Max started playing for the club about six years ago. Cricket is Max’s life and the club is his second home. It has been good for all of us as a family.

How many members and teams are there?

Chris: Enjoying a sort of Covid benefit as so many families, players and members have been unable to travel over the past summers. We have had a growing interest in the club from people who want to go to the countryside to exercise, so right now the club is in very good health in terms of members. We have about 40 to 50 male playing members, over 30 foals in the four age groups and about 20 members in the women’s section. Were very proud that a few weeks ago we had about 100 players lined up for a cricket weekend in all the different sections. Were also proud to have developed different players from the junior level up to the current Belgian national team. And our female members make up the majority of their national representative side.

How has the club dealt with the pandemic?

Chris: Of course we had to comply with all Belgian federal and regional rules. Our 2020-21 season was cut short because we didn’t start until mid-June. The cricket league matches were modified so that we had to play T20 matches instead of the longer 50 over matches. We also had a delayed start in 2021 but we have worked hard to follow all protocols when we play and currently teams are not using the indoor clubhouse facilities.

What is the competition and competition structure in Belgium and do you play international matches?

Chris: The league structure in Belgium was set up in the mid-nineties by former RBCC chairman Ted Vorzanger. It has evolved over time from one league of eight teams to about 30 teams divided into five leagues. Cricket is played all over the country and that is very encouraging; there is an almost regular range of fixtures for males, females and foals. RBCC is the oldest member of the Belgian Cricket Federation (BCF). It’s fair to say that cricket is changing; the shorter 20 overs game format is now more popular than the full 50 overs, but we believe in playing both.

Belgium is not a traditional cricket country, but will that change?

Chris: We’ve noticed a shifting interest in the game. I remember cricket was still broadcast live on the BBC in the 1990s. There was a lot of interest in the game of the Belgians. That waned a bit as cricket went behind a paywall, but with the arrival of the 100, which is televised and available in Belgium, we hoped more Belgians would get interested. We are working hard to promote the game locally and are planning a community day with Lasne Municipality on September 26th. But it is fair to say that today it is largely a game for expats and naturalized Belgians.

Is there a social side of the club for families?

Kim: Very much and it has become an extended family for many of us. People are eager to join in and we all take turns cleaning, taking care of the kitchen and bar or doing the scoring. There is now a family atmosphere in the club. We also have social competitions for boys and fathers (moms invited too), followed by family barbecues.

How international is the club?

Kim: There are people from all over the world in the younger foal teams. As we mentioned in the booklet, people come from Canada, Fiji, and the African and Asian continents.

Chris: We have a really international group of people. You have your traditional cricket countries like the UK, India, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa, but we also have players from further afield as well as some good ex-pro players who raise the standard and give the club a real boost.

Describe your outreach work with refugees?

Chris: We’ve been working quite intensively with the Afghan refugee community for the past four or five years. Afghanistan is a country with a passion for cricket and there are many Afghans seeking asylum and living in integration centers near the club. The relationship we have developed with them is to some extent due to the hard work of the center managers and the legal guardians of the refugees. We have quite a few in the youth teams and we also have three or four who have graduated in the men’s team and play competitive cricket on a regular basis.

Are you always looking for new players?

Chris: Cricket and sport in general in Belgium are mainly aimed at expats, so the club has something transient. To keep it healthy and lively, we were always looking for new members. We try to be as welcoming and open as possible to people who want to join, regardless of their nationality, ethnic background or gender. The club ethos is for as many people as possible to experience cricket and experience our beautiful venue. It really is a beautiful place in the Belgian countryside and was lucky enough to be the keepers of it.

Tell us about the club booklet that was released this summer?

Kim: It was originally an idea from Dave Herrington, our youth development officer. We decided to publish a booklet especially for the foals so that they could keep up with their stats this summer, but I thought we should tell them a little more about the club. Thought to release one at the end of the year and hopefully do every year.

Chris: This Kim and Dave initiative shows the spirit of the club and it really brought a sense of community to the club as well as a sense of history that was always there but not captured. When it’s handed out to the juniors, you can tell they really enjoy the content. There are also forewords by the various captains.

What is the schedule for training and competitions?

Chris: There is training for the women’s team on Wednesday evening, the men’s team on Thursday evening. We offer short-form cricket on Tuesday and Friday evenings from May to mid-August, light permitting. On weekends there are league cricket and international and touring matches. The juniors train on Sunday mornings and regularly have competitions on the weekend. The aim is to have a mix of social and competitive cricket. An important initiative is a series of summer internships for children.

Kim: We started summer stages during Covid and have already organized two this season, with another planned for the last week of August. We plan to repeat these stages at Easter and next summer. They are a great success.

Any final word on the club’s activities?

Chris: We try to play our part in the international community. We organize competitions between embassies such as the British, Australian and Pakistani embassies and we have good links with the Brussels British Community Association (BBC). We have hosted their summer party for the past three years, except for 2020. And we are trying to play our part in the development of the international game, which is an important facet of the club’s business. This summer we hosted an international T20 tournament between Belgium and Australia, which Belgium won.

Kim: I would like to say that the colts team and the club as a whole have blossomed under Chriss’ presidency.