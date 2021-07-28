Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera ‘outside frustrated’ by low vaccination coverage of his players

RICHMOND, Va. Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he is “beyond frustrated” with his players’ lower vaccination rates and concerned about the potential impact this will have on their team.

Rivera said more than 50% of Washington’s players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as they reported at training camp on Tuesday.

“We are not where we want to be,” he said.

But Rivera, who was diagnosed with skin cancer last August and was undergoing treatments throughout the season, said he is immune deficient.

“With the new variant, who knows?” Rivera said about the Delta variant. “If I’m in a group and the group is not vaccinated or there is a mixture, I put the mask on and I do it for health reasons because nobody really knows. I have to do that. And I wish and I hope that our boys can understand that.”

On Tuesday morning, the NFL said 85% of its players have been vaccinated (at least one shot) and 14 clubs have been vaccinated more than 90%, sources told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

On Tuesday, Washington placed Cornelius Lucas in offensive tackle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Last season, Washington only had two players who tested positive for the virus during the season — and neither was on the 53-man roster. They fined quarterback Dwayne Haskins for inviting a guest to stay at the team hotel en route, a violation of their protocol. They later fined Haskins for being masked at a party at a hotel.

That’s why Rivera considered Washington the leader in the fight against COVID-19 last season.

“Now, for whatever reason, we have some reluctance to do that, to get the vaccine,” Rivera said. “These young men have to make the decision for themselves. Hopefully they can understand how impactful not getting the vaccine is, and you’d like to believe with all the news out there in terms of people being hospitalized.” , who are currently dying from COVID, are those who have not been vaccinated.”

In the spring, Harvard immunologist Kizzmekia S. Corbett, who is considered a leading coronavirus researcher, spoke with the Washington players and answered questions. Rivera said he will continue to talk to players individually to assess their reluctance. He said that in practice they will not allow unvaccinated players to wear anything that indicates their status.

“A lot of guys unfortunately have a lot of questions,” Rivera said. “They haven’t gotten the answers they should now. We need to make sure we can inform them and help them make an informed decision.

“I’m not going to tell anyone what to do; I’m going to try to understand them and give some reasons why I think it’s going to be a good thing. We’ll see how it goes. I hope we can go to these guys and make sure they understand, really, it’s not just for them, but it’s for the people around them, and that’s the thing, hopefully, that will get their attention.”

Rivera said the potential disadvantage comes in preparation – if a player is going to miss two weeks during the season. Or if a player tests positive for COVID-19 the day before a match and potentially infects others at his position.

“That will shake up your team,” Rivera said. “We saw what happened to Denver last year unfortunately. They had to start a wide receiver at quarterback. You don’t want to be in that situation. We don’t want to be in that situation, so it can be a huge, huge disadvantage. And it The difficult part that they have to think about is based on the rules – you risk not only your salary, but other people’s as well, if there is no game being played. I think that’s something we all need to think about.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams they could lose a game if there is an outbreak among unvaccinated players. Rivera said such a situation could lead to tensions in the locker room.

Washington finished 7-9 last season, but won five of his last seven games to win the NFC East. It enters a training camp that is considered by many to be a favorite to repeat.

“It’s everyone’s choice, everyone’s decision,” Rivera said, “but you just hope they all get in line and understand what’s at stake.”

Rivera gave his first in-person press conference since the scouting combo in 2020, which made the start of the camp a bit normal. However, the media were 3 meters away and had to be masked as long as Rivera was in the room. It was a reminder of the situation the NFL and society are in.

“But what unfortunately still looms over us is the whole COVID situation,” Rivera said overall. “We have to figure that out and we have to understand that. We do that – as a football team, as individuals, we have to understand what’s really at stake in terms of opportunities going forward and we’ll see. We’ll see how it all plays out. unfolds, and to some extent this tells us something about us.”