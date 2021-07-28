2020 Women’s Tennis Olympics, Predictions: Expert Reveals Svitolina vs. Giorgia

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina finds herself the Olympic favorite as she takes on Italy’s Camila Giorgi in a women’s singles quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. Sixth-ranked Svitolina, the fourth seed, is the highest remaining player after Japan’s No. 2 Naomi Osaka lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Monday. Svitolina advanced with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari, while Giorgi continued with a 6-4, 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6 -2.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Svitolina as the -137 favorite (risk $137 to win $100) on the moneyline, while Giorgi is a +110 underdog. Svitolina, 26, has won 15 career titles and reached the third round of the French Open and the fourth round of the Australian Open this year. Giorgi, 29, has two career titles. In the other quarterfinals, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (-137) vs. Belinda Bencic (+110), Elena Rybakina (+190) vs. Garbine Muguruza (-250) and Paula Badosa (-137) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (+110).

A renowned women's tennis handicap, Mair made a huge splash at the 2020 French Open. Mair chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. He also named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open.

Elina Svitolina vs. Camila Giorgi quarterfinals preview



Mair has seen both players and was impressed with Svitolina’s play on slower surfaces, such as the one in Tokyo. Svitolina has twice reached number 3 in the world rankings and has had a solid season, although she has yet to break through for a tournament win. She has reached the semifinals of the Miami Open and Stuttgart Open. She is 16-6 on hard ground this year.

Svitolina, who is 26-13 this year, has dropped out early in her three previous tournaments, losing in the second round of each. At Wimbledon, she fell to Poland’s Magda Linette on July 1, 6-3, 6-4. She has been tested at the Olympics and won all three of her matches in three sets. In her career, she has set a career mark of 243-108 on hard courts.

Giorgi is 17-11 this year, including 5-3 on hard courts. Her best tournament was at the Eastbourne International last month when she reached the semi-finals, losing to Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit after being forced to retire, trailing 5-4 in the first set. In her last tournament two weeks ago, she lost in the second round to Zarina Diyas from Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-4. At the Olympics, Giorgi was on a roll, winning all three of her matches in straight sets.

She opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over American Jennifer Brady, followed by a 6-3, 6-1 win over Russia’s Elena Vesnina, 6-3, 6-1. Giorgi turned pro in 2006 and is currently ranked 61st in the world. Her highest ranking was at number 26 in October 2018. The two have faced each other twice before, with Giorgi winning both matches. The latest was in June 2017 at the AEGON Classic in Birmingham, England.

How to Choose the Women’s Olympic Tennis Quarter Finals for 2020

