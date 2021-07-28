Television program Tokyo Olympics for Wednesday, July 28 – Press Telegram





Here’s the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Wednesday, July 28. Highlights on Wednesday include the all-around competition for men’s gymnastics (early morning), swim finals in the 800 free men, 200 breaststroke men, 200 flying women, 100 free men and the 4th women. ×20 free relay (evening on NBC) and a replay of the US-Iran men’s basketball game (afternoon on NBC, after live game on Tuesday night). WEDNESDAY 28 JULY (All times Pacific) CNBC 11 p.m. 2 hours Cycling Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE) 5:00 PM 11:00 PM Rowing Final (LIVE) Cycling BMX Racing Quarter-Finals (LIVE) Women’s Fencing Team Foil Quarter-Finals Archery Individual Eliminations Women’s Fencing Team Foil Semi-Finals (LIVE) GOLF 3:30 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Men’s first round of golf (LIVE) NBC 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. Rowing Final Cycling Individual Time Trials Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round Swimming Qualifying Series 12 noon 2 p.m. Men’s Basketball USA vs. Iran 5:00 PM 9:00 PM Men’s Gymnastics Individual All-Around Diving Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final Swimming Final (LIVE) Men’s 800m Freestyle Men’s 200m Breaststroke Women’s 200m Butterfly Men’s 100m Freestyle Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay 9 p.m. 9.35 p.m. Women’s Table Tennis Semi Final 21:35 23:00 33 Basketball Finals Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round Cycling BMX Racing Quarter Final NBCSN 11 p.m. 1 a.m. Women’s Volleyball USA vs. China Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 1hr 3:30pm Men’s Soccer Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE) Men’s Soccer Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE) 03.30 o’clock 04.30 o’clock Slalom Women’s Canoe Qualification 4:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. Men’s Soccer France vs. Japan (LIVE) 6:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Men’s Soccer Spain vs. Argentina 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Men’s Basketball Australia vs. Italy 10:30-17:00 Men’s Handball France vs. Germany Badminton Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals Equestrian Dressage Individual Final Women’s Water Polo China vs. Japan Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 5:00 PM 11:00 PM 33rd Men’s Volleyball Basketball Finals USA vs. Tunisia Women’s Water Polo USA vs. Hungary Men’s Basketball USA vs. Iran Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Final OLYMPIC CHANNEL 11 p.m. 4 a.m. Tennis (LIVE) Men’s singles, women’s third round singles and doubles, men’s doubles quarter-finals, mixed semi-finals, first round 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Tennis Men’s singles, women’s third round singles and doubles, men’s doubles quarter-finals, mixed semi-finals, first round 19:00 23:00 Tennis (LIVE) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semi-finals PEACOCK 03:00 am 08:00 am Men’s gymnastics all around (LIVE) USA 23:00 09:00 Diving Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final Slalom Canoeing Qualification (LIVE) 33 Women’s Basketball Semi-Finals (LIVE) Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Finals (LIVE) 33 Men’s Basketball Semi-Finals Swimming Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 33 Basketball Finals (LIVE) Men’s Volleyball Brazil vs. Taiwan (LIVE) Surf Final Men’s Slalom Canoe Qualification 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Archery Individual Eliminations Table Tennis Quarterfinals and Semifinals Rowing Men’s and Women’s Fencing Team Saber Men’s Final Judo Final Men’s Weightlifting Final Boxing Elimination Rounds Tunisia Women’s Water Polo USA vs. Hungary 5pm 11pm Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round (LIVE) Women’s Rugby Qualifying Round (LIVE) Table Tennis Women’s Semi-finals (LIVE) Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Italy (LIVE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presstelegram.com/2021/07/27/tokyo-olympics-tv-schedule-for-wednesday-july-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos