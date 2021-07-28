Northeast Indiana Football Association launched, focused on building character





FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There is a new opportunity for local kids in the area as the Northeast Indiana Football Association (NIFA) is ready for the 2021 fall season. CLICK HERE TO GO TO NIFA’S REGISTRATION PAGE. NIFA is a non-profit organization founded in part by Wayne High School graduate and former NFL gambler Jason Baker. On the NIFA website, the organization lists the following as its goals: “We believe that successful communities are built on strong servant leadership. We also believe that football is a powerful tool to build future servant leaders. Teamwork, discipline, focus and resilience are just some of the character traits that a positive football experience can develop. The Northeast Indiana Football Association (NIFA) is committed to providing every youth soccer player with that experience. NIFA will partner with the Fort Wayne Police Athletic League and partner with schools in the area to host individual teams. Flag soccer is available to children in grades 1-3 for $25 per player. Tackle football costs $90 per family and is available for ages 9-12. Financial aid is available. The first training for the 2021 season is scheduled for August 4. The following is a press release from NIFA: July 27, 2021, FORT WAYNE, INDIANA Believing that successful communities are built on strong servant leadership, a new nonprofit works to enhance and expand the opportunities available to youth soccer players in Fort Wayne and Allen County. Founded in part by Fort Wayne native and former NFL player Jason Baker, the Northeast Indiana Football Association (NIFA) brings with it a mission to grow youth football in the area and positively impact the community through the development of servant leaders. Baker engaged several football programs and organizations to help design and develop NIFA. This is an organization designed for us, by us, in conjunction with those it will serve and benefit, Baker said. We believe that football is a powerful tool for building stronger leaders and better communities, thanks to character traits such as teamwork, discipline, focus and resilience that come from a positive football experience. This organization is committed to providing every youth soccer player with that kind of experience. NIFA’s first initiative is the Root System, a limited pilot program for the 2021 season, developed in conjunction with PAL Fort Wayne, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Homestead High School. Through the program, NIFA and PAL Fort Wayne partner with schools from each school system to host individual PAL teams. Each school-based program will follow NIFA’s best practices for the safety and development of athletes; provide professional learning and support to coaching staff and mentors; and support and encourage parent involvement. NIFA follows the Football Development Model (FDM), a comprehensive program of age-appropriate training and gameplay to safely prepare youth athletes for the demands of full-contact football. Our goal is to provide the training, guidance and resources necessary to achieve the highest levels of excellence, safety and fairness, Baker added. Together, schools and leagues will ensure that all players have an equal opportunity to participate in football properly. In addition to the Root System, NIFA will eventually offer programs for participants through grade 12. These will be conducted in coordination or collaboration with the NFL Foundation, NFL Youth Football and USA Football, as well as local and regional organizations and foundations. Registration is now open for the 2021 PAL Fort Wayne flag and tackle seasons, and financial aid is available for those in need. Visit playNIFA.org for more information and to register for the 2021 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wane.com/sports/local-sports/northeast-indiana-football-association-launched-aims-at-teaching-life-skills-through-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos