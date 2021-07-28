North Bay wheelchair tennis player heading to Paralympics

NORTH BAY — It has been a long journey for Robert Shaw, but on August 28 he will represent Canada at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Born and raised in North Bay, the 31-year-old suffered a spinal cord injury in a diving accident 10 years ago, which left him in a wheelchair.

Shaw hasn’t let his injury stop him from playing tennis. Before his injury he started playing wheelchair tennis as a coach and now he is a professional player.

I had a diving accident in my own family pool that left me with a spinal cord injury — I have a C5, C6 level, which is why I have paralysis in my arms and hands, as well as in my legs and my core, Shaw said.

I compete in the quad divisions, which means I have at least three or four limb impairments.

Shaw is not in the top four players going to the games, but after winning gold at the 2019 Para Pan American Games in Peru, he told CTV News he has what it takes to win a medal in Tokyo.

I have the world No. 2, world No. 4, 5 and 6, so there’s no reason I can’t compete with the top guys there — there’s no reason I can’t win a medal, he said.

I will have to perform extremely well, as everyone has to do at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The games were originally scheduled to take place last summer, but due to COVID-19, things were shelved until 2021. Now with less than a month until the opening ceremonies, Shaw is excited to get started.

I’m super excited — it’s my first Paralympic Games,” he said. “I participated in Lima in 2019, so that was my first multi-sport play, but this is on a completely different level. So super excited to go there and compete what we do in training.

We feel ready, were quite tense as a team to get there and just trying to compete and play well. There are a lot of logistical headaches that have been added to these Paralympics because of COVID, Shaw added.

Growing up, Shaw coached and played at the local tennis club in North Bay.

CTV News spoke to a friend and former colleague of Shaws who said the tennis club and the city support him.

I think he knows that everyone supports him — not just at the club, but he has family ties all over town, Bobby Ray said.

So perhaps more than he knows, there are people thinking about him and looking forward to cheering him on.

If it weren’t for tennis in the North Bay, Shaw says he doesn’t know where the game would have taken him.

I’ve never really trained anywhere else,” he said. “I’ve never really competed anywhere other than Northern Ontario, so with all the skills I have now, being a player in North Bay was the foundation, which was pretty good. cool.

Shaw leaves for Tokyo in the third week of August. Once he has arrived, he has a week of training before his first game on August 28.