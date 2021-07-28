Table tennis: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu beats Japan’s Ishikawa to qualify for Tokyo Olympics semifinals

TOKYO: Pure, unbridled joy. While Yu Mengyus’s smile was obscured by her mask, her happiness was plain to see when she spoke to journalists.

On Wednesday (July 28), the Singaporean qualified for the women’s singles table tennis semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa 4-1.

She went a step further than ever at the Games. Yu made it to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but she fell for North Korea’s Kim Song-ian and failed to compete for a medal.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game, Yu couldn’t contain her excitement.

I’m just extremely happy. I never thought I’d be in the top four, she said.

My ranking is extremely low and because of the pandemic I haven’t been able to compete as much… I was also injured and recovering so I didn’t have a specific goal for myself.

This is the first time since Feng Tianwei in 2012 that a Singaporean has reached the semifinals of an Olympic table tennis tournament.



Singapore’s Yu Mengyu takes on Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in their women’s quarter-final table tennis match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)

Yu had a 7-8 head-to-head record against her opponent going into the game. Ishikawa ranks 10th in the world while Yu is 47th.

In a thrilling first game, Yu proved she could hold her own against her opponent, but Ishikawa pulled back and took the lead 11-8.

The Singaporean fought back in the second to take a 6-3 lead. She then expanded the lead to 11-5, taking advantage of some errors by Ishikawa.

But the Japanese fought back in the third, building an 8-8 lead alone for Yu. The Singaporean showed nerves of steel when she won the match 14-12.

This was the turning point, said the Singaporean.



Singapore’s Yu Mengyu celebrates after defeating Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in their women’s quarter-final table tennis match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)

My opponent and I were very close and we were testing each other, so we were more careful in our play, she explained.

So after winning that set I was calmer. In the fourth I felt I had an advantage.

And again, the Singaporean kept her cool and pulled back from her opponent in the fourth. She sealed it with a long rally and won the game 11-6.

While Ishikawa looked exhausted, Yu went through the final game 11-2.

The 31-year-old will face China’s world No. 1 Chen Meng or Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem in the semifinals next Thursday.

I don’t have a goal for myself, I look at it match by match, because they are at a higher level. But I will fight it, Yu said.

I am especially happy to play in this league. It’s the happiest I’ve played.

And no matter how she ends up from now on, nothing can take that away from Yu.

