Eloy Jimenez propels White Sox to victory with first homer of the season

Kansas City, Mo. The Royals walked Jose Abreu intentionally to throw to Eloy Jimenez.

It was not a good choice.

With Adam Engel on third base tying the score and Abreu first, Jimenez launched a pending 0-1 slider from righthander Kyle Zimmer on Tuesday in the eighth inning for his first homerun, giving the White Sox a 5-3 victory at Kauffman Stadium .

It was an interesting pick-your-poison strategy, and Jimemez appeared to acknowledge Royals manager Mike Mathenys’ decision as he saw his 459-foot homer to left-center. It was Jimenez’s second hit of the night after his 0-for-4 season debut Monday.

I was ready for that moment because I know Jose is an RBI machine, Jimenez said. So they don’t want to pitch him because they think I didn’t have time [playing only my second game after coming back from a pectoral muscle tear]. But I was ready for that.

Reynaldo Lopez threw a scoreless seventh for his first win, Michael Kopech struckout the first three batters in the Royals lineup for a perfect eighth and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect ninth to even the Sox four-game series with their division foes.

Jimenez, who said he was too excited in his first game on Monday when he went 0-for-4 as designated batter, had more control. He also made a shoestring catch in left field and threw a runner out at home. Hell DH again Wednesday as manager Tony La Russa wants to protect his legs.

First of all, Eloy was the defensive star of the game. He played Gold Glove stuff there, with a Gold Glove throw, La Russa said. And that was a legitimate home run.

Citing Abreus 75 RBI and acknowledging Jimenez’s rust, La Russa said he would have done the same thing Matheny did to Abreu.

Jimenez provided the necessary shock to a Sox line-up that had scored just eight points in the previous five games. The Sox had lost four.

It was the latest in a list of moments that brought the Sox together in an eventful season.

Look at this team, guys are winning and having so much fun, Engel said. It’s a hallmark of this team, and I think it’s because we’ve been on the bottom and we know what it’s like to stink. Now that we play good baseball, it’s a lot of fun. I wouldn’t go back because of the [rebuilding] years and relive it. But now that was on this side, it’s like man, this is so much better than being the worst team in the league.

Dylan Cease threw six solid innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out six. The walk, to Jorge Soler who led from second, was converted to a run on the sacrifice fly by Hunter Doziers, which preceded rightfielder Andrew Vaughn’s drop of Michael Taylor’s cutting liner in the Royals two-run second. Andrew Benintendi doubled and scored on Ryan OHearns single in the fourth.

Righthander Brad Keller of Royals, who came in with a 5.84 ERA, held the Sox to four hits in seven innings, but gave up a homerun to Gavin Sheets.

Stop with three scoreless innings before being pulled after six innings and 89 pitches, perhaps because manager Tony La Russa is watching his workload. Strike, whose 2019 career spans 141 innings between the Sox and minor leagues, stands at 108 innings.

I’ve never had a full year on the show so it’s hard for me to say [what my limit would be]said Stop. I want to throw as many innings as I can.

Jimenez will hit as many home runs as he can, but this one was special for more than one reason.

During a Zoom call after the game, Jimenez gave a message to 12-year-old Brady Nelson, who is battling childhood brain cancer.

That was for you, Jimenez said.