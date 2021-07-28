Sports
Eloy Jimenez propels White Sox to victory with first homer of the season
Kansas City, Mo. The Royals walked Jose Abreu intentionally to throw to Eloy Jimenez.
It was not a good choice.
With Adam Engel on third base tying the score and Abreu first, Jimenez launched a pending 0-1 slider from righthander Kyle Zimmer on Tuesday in the eighth inning for his first homerun, giving the White Sox a 5-3 victory at Kauffman Stadium .
It was an interesting pick-your-poison strategy, and Jimemez appeared to acknowledge Royals manager Mike Mathenys’ decision as he saw his 459-foot homer to left-center. It was Jimenez’s second hit of the night after his 0-for-4 season debut Monday.
I was ready for that moment because I know Jose is an RBI machine, Jimenez said. So they don’t want to pitch him because they think I didn’t have time [playing only my second game after coming back from a pectoral muscle tear]. But I was ready for that.
Reynaldo Lopez threw a scoreless seventh for his first win, Michael Kopech struckout the first three batters in the Royals lineup for a perfect eighth and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect ninth to even the Sox four-game series with their division foes.
Jimenez, who said he was too excited in his first game on Monday when he went 0-for-4 as designated batter, had more control. He also made a shoestring catch in left field and threw a runner out at home. Hell DH again Wednesday as manager Tony La Russa wants to protect his legs.
First of all, Eloy was the defensive star of the game. He played Gold Glove stuff there, with a Gold Glove throw, La Russa said. And that was a legitimate home run.
Citing Abreus 75 RBI and acknowledging Jimenez’s rust, La Russa said he would have done the same thing Matheny did to Abreu.
Jimenez provided the necessary shock to a Sox line-up that had scored just eight points in the previous five games. The Sox had lost four.
It was the latest in a list of moments that brought the Sox together in an eventful season.
Look at this team, guys are winning and having so much fun, Engel said. It’s a hallmark of this team, and I think it’s because we’ve been on the bottom and we know what it’s like to stink. Now that we play good baseball, it’s a lot of fun. I wouldn’t go back because of the [rebuilding] years and relive it. But now that was on this side, it’s like man, this is so much better than being the worst team in the league.
Dylan Cease threw six solid innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out six. The walk, to Jorge Soler who led from second, was converted to a run on the sacrifice fly by Hunter Doziers, which preceded rightfielder Andrew Vaughn’s drop of Michael Taylor’s cutting liner in the Royals two-run second. Andrew Benintendi doubled and scored on Ryan OHearns single in the fourth.
Righthander Brad Keller of Royals, who came in with a 5.84 ERA, held the Sox to four hits in seven innings, but gave up a homerun to Gavin Sheets.
Stop with three scoreless innings before being pulled after six innings and 89 pitches, perhaps because manager Tony La Russa is watching his workload. Strike, whose 2019 career spans 141 innings between the Sox and minor leagues, stands at 108 innings.
I’ve never had a full year on the show so it’s hard for me to say [what my limit would be]said Stop. I want to throw as many innings as I can.
Jimenez will hit as many home runs as he can, but this one was special for more than one reason.
During a Zoom call after the game, Jimenez gave a message to 12-year-old Brady Nelson, who is battling childhood brain cancer.
That was for you, Jimenez said.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/7/27/22597093/eloy-jimenez-powers-white-sox-to-victory-with-first-homer-of-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]