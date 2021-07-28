Yorkshire Cricket joins forces with Morrisons to tackle community holiday hunger





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Pictured, Adil Rashid, a cricketer from Yorkshire and England. Reflecting on the partnership to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1,000 hours of cricket throughout the summer, he said: “It’s fantastic to see such an amazing project helping to feed children in my community of Bradford.” Photo credit: PA The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1,000 hours of cricket throughout the summer to help the region’s most vulnerable families. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Barnsley running cricketer, 78, reveals how the sport helped beat depressive… Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise With many children from low-income households across the region, holiday hunger is a major problem for families who may not have access to free school meals during the summer months. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.8624%"/> The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1,000 hours of cricket throughout the summer to satisfy the holiday hunger. Photo credit: Getty Now in West Yorkshire, 12 community hubs will provide thousands of children with a free nutritious lunch as part of the Crick-Eat Partnership. The program also offers hours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches. Bradford native Adil Rashid, a Yorkshire Cricket Club player and England cricketer, witnessed the meals in full swing when he visited the Park Avenue venue in his home city this week. The leg spinner said: It’s fantastic to see such a great project to educate children in my community of Bradford. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Morrisons community champions will partner with 12 locations across West Yorkshire to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments – with over 20,000 nutritious meals to be provided over the summer. Photo credit: PA “I went to Park Avenue to see the program and it’s great to see the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Morrisons feed the children this summer who may be starving.” Elsewhere in Bradford, the Sutton Community Centre, Karmand Community Centre, the Rockwell Center and the Beap Community Partnership are chosen venues. In Leeds, community hubs are Hovingham Primary School, the Bilal Sports Center and Brudenell Primary School, in Harehills. While Elland Cricket Club, in Calderdale, Liversedge Cricket Club in Kirklees and King James Fernside, in Huddersfield are also included. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Pictured, Left to right: Matthew Caunt, Zara Saunders and Helen Perkin, some of the Morrisons community champions helping roll out the Crick-Eat partnership program in West Yorkshire this week. Photo credit: Submitted photo. The Morrisons community ‘champions’ will partner with their local venue to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments – with over 20,000 nutritious meals to be provided over the summer. In addition to providing lunches, Morrisons has partnered with Colgate Palmolive to provide 10,000 toothbrushes and 10,000 toothpastes to support oral hygiene in children. Rebecca Singleton, a community director at Morrisons, said: “As we move towards a better summer, we were committed to making good things happen within our communities. “No child should ever go hungry, so we were proud to support Crick-EAT and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation in this important partnership, bringing children together for a summer of good food, cricket and fun!” < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Across West Yorkshire, 12 community centers will provide thousands of children with a free nutritious lunch as part of the Crick-Eat partnership. The program also offers hours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches. Photo credit: Submitted photo Crick-EAT, which started this week, will run until September 3. Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you will see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive offers for members. Click here to subscribe.

