



SWAMPSCOTT Former Swampscott High forward Drew Olivieri has found his hockey home for the coming winter as the former Item All-Star and all-conference roster has signed with the Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club of the Eastern Hockey League Premier for the 2021-22 season. The Eastern Hockey League Premier (EHLP) serves as a subdivision for the Eastern Hockey League (EHL). The EHLP will celebrate the start of its sixth season under the EHL this fall, with 13 teams across three different divisions. The EHLP promotes players in the ranks of junior hockey and is responsible for a number of the league’s NCAA obligations. More than 150 players have progressed to this level and then made the leap to the EHL. From there, more than 95 players have moved on to college hockey. Olivieri had a great senior season in 2019-20, finishing the year with 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points. He broke the 100-point barrier to his career with an assist in a win over Peabody, and his solid, consistent play helped the Big Blue advance to the Division 3 North semifinals. He was also known for his tendency to come through in clutch, finishing with four winning goals. In his time since graduating from Swampscott High in 2020, Olivieri spent 15 games with the North Suburban Wings before finding a home with the North Shore Academy 18U team last season. Olivieri played 40 games that season, netting 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points.

Swampscott’s Drew Olivieri signs with Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club – Itemlive : Itemlive









































Skip to main content





Sport Former Swampscott High star Drew Olivieri has signed up to the Eastern Hockey League Premiers Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club for the 2021-22 season. (Item File Photo)







More stories from Swampscott Don’t have an ItemLive account? Register. Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itemlive.com/2021/07/27/swampscotts-drew-olivieri-signs-with-worcester-railers-junior-hockey-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos