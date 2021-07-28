Nationals vs. Phillies – Game Recap – July 27, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner singled in the first inning and scored on the three-run homer by Josh Bell that put the Washington Nationals ahead to stay, but their short stop was then taken out of the game due to a positive COVID-19 test and never played defense in a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Juan Soto hit another three-run homer for the Nationals in the second.

After Turner had his one-out hit, he moved to third place on a single by Soto before Bell hit his 16th homer. Turner then went back to the dugout, and directly through the tunnel to the clubhouse, without entering the field in the bottom of the inning.

I found out right after he scored, said manager Dave Martinez. I had to take him out of the game right away. He must be isolated immediately. Now, hell is being tested and watch closely from there what happens.

Josh Harrison doubled and had two basehits for the Nationals, who have lost a five-game run, but still have won only twice in their last 15 games.

While Turner will be short of time due to MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, the Nationals will be without righthander Stephen Strasburg for the remainder of the season. Martinez said before the game that the pitcher would undergo season-ending neck surgery on Wednesday.

“With all the things we’ve been through, I’m proud of these guys,” Martinez said. They don’t give up.

Bryce Harper hit his first career inside-the-park homer, doubled and bagged a few runs for Philadelphia. Andrew McCutchen also went deep for the Phillies.

It was a rough night for us, said Harper, but I thought we fought the best we could the whole game and never gave up.

Philadelphia lefty Matt Moore (0-3) gave up six runs on those two Nats homeruns, while pitching six innings.

Harper got his 16th homer in the fifth when he drove a 1-1 change-up from Erick Fedde deep to center left. Victor Robles jumped at it, but it was out of reach and bounced hard off the wall toward the center. Soto came off right field to retrieve the ball, but his throw had no chance of getting Harper, whose slide into the house wasn’t even necessary.

Harper said he probably hit an inside-the-park homer as Little Leaguer, but he couldn’t remember an exact time.

It was pretty cool to hit one, he said. I was quite happy and shot up in that situation.

McCutchen, who hit a game-ending three-run homer in Monday’s series opener, followed with a solo shot.

Fedde later finished with a strike on a single by Rhys Hoskins, and gave up four runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking in 4 2/3 innings. Wander Suero (2-2), the second of four relievers to make 4 1/3 scoreless innings, retired all five batters he faced.

Brad Hand, who had thrown away two consecutive saves, finished it off for his 21st save.

STRASBOURG STORY

The three-time All-Star was feeling uneasy after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg (1-2, 4.57 ERA in five starts this season) was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Martinez said the surgery will be performed by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas. The 2019 World Series MVP is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

TRAINERS ROOM

Nationals: Robles was ejected from the game during his at bat in the ninth inning. Robles grabbed his lower back after fouling a pitch, and Martinez then confirmed he had a tightness in his lower back on his right side.

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez pitched a simulated game. The righthanded reliever had surgery on Tommy John last July and hasn’t pitched since 2019. He hopes to begin a rehabilitation assignment next week and return to Philadelphia in late August or early September. … RHP JD Hammer has recovered from the COVID-19 IL.

NEXT ONE

LHP Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.71 ERA) climbs the mound for the Nationals against Philadelphia All-Star RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37).

——