Cricket-Ashes without England’s best would be “farce”, says Vaughan





Sport Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called on Australian authorities to relax strict pandemic entry rules to allow players’ families to travel to the country, or else delay the upcoming Ashes series by a year.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Ashes 2019 – First Test – England v Australia – Edgbaston, Birmingham, Great Britain – August 1, 2019 Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan during a break in the game Action Footage via Reuters/Carl Recine

Jul 28, 2021 13:05

Bookmark

REUTERS: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called on Australian authorities to relax strict pandemic entry rules so that players’ families can travel to the country or delay the upcoming Ashes series by a year. Vaughan wrote in The Daily Telegraph that the prospect of Australia facing a subpar team from England “would be insane”, with older players considering not traveling unless their families can visit over the Christmas period. Advertisement Advertisement “If this situation is not resolved quickly and the English players are allowed to be accompanied by their families in Australia, the Ashes will have to be postponed for a year,” wrote Vaughan. “If not, it would be a farcical run against a substandard team from England. “The Ashes must be the best against the best.” Australia has introduced some of the world’s strictest travel restrictions in an effort to keep the virus at bay, with strict limits on how many can enter the country. Advertisement Advertisement England will start the first game of the five Test series against Australia on December 8, with the last meeting from January 14-18. On previous Ashes tours, players’ families have joined them over the Christmas period, but similar arrangements would be complicated by Australia’s quarantine regulations. The difficulties are compounded by key players such as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who face the prospect of being away from home for four months due to their involvement in the Twenty20 World Cup in October. Australia recently withdrew from the Rugby League World Cup in England in October due to concerns over COVID-19, while seven of the country’s cricketers refused to take part in a just completed West Indies tour. Advertisement “I have absolute sympathy for any player who is thinking of not going and I would totally support them if they withdraw as they will not be able to be with their families over Christmas and New Years,” wrote Vaughan. “We need the Ashes. But we need the series to be fair and competitive.” (Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Richard Pullin)

