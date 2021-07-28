Canzano: Pac-12 says the goal is to win big in football – and in the end it looks like it means it

HOLLYWOOD — The new guy took them all out for dinner the night before Pac-12 media day. Commissioner George Kliavkoff invited a dozen head coaches, their sports directors, and even the heads of the conference’s bowling alliances to dine and chat for an evening.

As the evening drew to a close, one of the bowling representatives leaned over the table and said to the Commissioner: I want to thank you for taking me in.

Kliavkoff was knocked out.

He later said, I can’t believe this didn’t always happen.

The Pac-12 conference had a new feel to it on Tuesday. Same old media day. Same programs. But for the first time in ten years, the conference seems to matter. The Pac-12 seems to know what it is, where it falls short, and where to go next. And if you’re looking for a winner in the media day circus, the conference itself feels like the biggest.

Kliavkoff hosted that dinner late Monday. It ended just before 11pm. The ADs and coaches poured into the lobby from the In the hotel after it was done. Arizona State coach Herm Edwards turned to UCLA AD Martin Jarmond as they retired for the night and reminded him of the elevator, group photo at 7am

The next morning, Kliavkoff was found in the center of the lobby in a dark suit and white button-up shirt. He greeted everyone and passed his time visiting a line of star athletes brought to media day by conference members. The new commissioner stood shoulder to shoulder chatting with the athletes. I looked and thought of its predecessor, who blew up a row of frustrated players in a clumsy video conference last year.

A few minutes later, at 8 a.m., Kliavkoff took the stage before the media and wasted no time declaring that the conference’s new focus was to win championships in football and men’s basketball.

Win titles?

A new directive?

Maybe you’ve always believed that the Pac-12 was meant to win a championship in football. I took it myself. But Kliavkoff later shared that he’s really talking about the difference between the conference promoting parity versus promoting a contender. In fact, part of his first 1-on-12 conversation with conference athletic directors in May was to let them know that sacrifices would have to be made if the conference was really going to have a shot at a title.

We talked about putting our best teams in a position to succeed in football and men’s basketball, Kliavkoff said Tuesday. I wanted to make sure the ADs understood what it could mean for them. It could mean that their team isn’t getting a good start time or a week that isn’t ideal.

Kliavkoff asked all 12: Are you still on board?

There were a dozen answers: Yes.

Total purchase.

Kliavkoff promotes consensus, not with conversations in the back room, but with stubborn talk from the front of the room. If the Pac-12 is to matter, it finally seems to understand that it needs to stop whining about the lack of resources and exposure and do a better job nurturing a title-worthy contender.

For example, the schedule makers of Kliavkoffs USC provided seven home games this season. It has two afternoon stages to kick off the season where it will be showcased nationally. The Trojans bye week was set just before the nationally relevant non-conference game with Notre Dame. Also, USC does not play Oregon or Washington during the regular season.

Trojans coach Clay Helton said: It feels like they’re all going in the same direction.

Edwards of ASU said: What is said in the private meetings should remain private, but it is no secret that I can say that you were all on the same page.

Kliavkoff has a handful of pressing issues at the start of his tenure. Name/Image/Likeness became a tired topic on Tuesday. The same was true for expansion. So did the impending media rights negotiations at the conference. But there was something new and different going on.

It was this – hope.

There’s no telling if the Pac-12 will seriously entertain by adding additional conference members. Kliavkoff said it is exploring options. (The hunch here? No. Not unless it’s a good idea.) There’s also no telling whether the conference will go from nine to an eight-game conference schedule in the next few years. (Hunch: A strong one maybe?) But I’m sure of one thing: George Kliavkoff is focused on his conference, producing fast is a bona fide playoff candidate. Not after a possible expansion years from now, but now.

I am also convinced that he has studied the work of SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

If I save a dollar at the conference level, Kliavkoff told me, that’s another dollar I give back to our campuses.

The Pac-12 has been a non-factor nationwide in recent years. It didn’t matter in the playoffs. The same media day with the same programs, held in the same city. But Tuesday felt something different. The rundown, broken conference you and I follow took on a new feel, guided by the new asset.

I wasn’t at Kliavkoff’s dinner.

But I drink to that.

—

