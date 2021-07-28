Ash Barty Novak Djokovic Announcement

Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic play in mixed doubles at the Olympics. Image: Getty

The tennis world burst into ecstasy on Tuesday after it was announced that World No.1s Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic play in mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Barty and Djokovic were both included in the draw of 16 teams on Tuesday, with the Aussie teaming up with John Peers and Djokovic with Nina Stojanovic.

It means Djokovic now has the chance to win gold in singles and mixed doubles, while Barty’s chances of a medal also increased with the Aussie star still alive in women’s doubles.

Djokovic, chasing a rare ‘Golden Slam’ (all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year) is through to the third round in singles.

He and Stojanovic will face Brazilian duo Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefano in the first round.

Barty, defeated in her opening singles match by Sara Sorribes Tormo, will team up with Peers and face the Argentinian duo Nadia Podoroska and Horacio Zeballos.

Barty also plays in women’s doubles, where she and Storm Sanders reached the quarterfinals in sixth seed.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari take second place in the mixed doubles, with Iga Swiatek representing Poland alongside Lukasz Kubot.

Fans were livid at the prospect of seeing Djokovic and Barty in the mix.

Australian tennis medal hopes to double

Australia’s hopes for the Olympic tennis medal rest solely on doubles, after James Duckworth was the last to be eliminated from singles on Tuesday.

Heavy rain forced Duckworth to wait to start his second round match against Russian heavyweight Karen Khachanov.

He pushed the favorite early on before falling out in a 7-5 6-1 loss in 88 minutes.

Storm Sanders and Ash Barty watch their doubles with Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan. (Photo by Li Yibo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

But hopes for medals in Australia are still very much alive, with Barty and Peers in the mixed, Barty and Sanders in the women’s doubles, as well as Sam Stosur and Ellen Perez in doubles.

Barty and longtime friend Sanders have made the final eight teams, as have five-time Olympian Stosur and her partner Perez.

Since the Aussie teams are on opposite sides of the draw, they don’t have to meet until the finals (if they make it).

On Monday, Barty admitted she was disappointed to be kicked out of the singles, but in the doubles she saw a medal.

“Of course yesterday was disappointing,” Barty said.

“I’m not going to hide behind the fact that I wanted to do really well here, but we’re moving on pretty quickly in tennis.

“I really enjoyed going out with Storm today and we are still chasing a medal for Australia.”

