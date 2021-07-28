Dodgers vs. Giants – Game Recap – July 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey and the Giants begin to see a common theme after taking advantage of another late-game meltdown by their divisional rivals.

San Francisco just isn’t holding back.

Posey scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning, and the Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday-evening to extend their lead over NL West to three games over the defending World Series champions .

The bottom line is guys are just prepared, so if you come in tight quarters, knowing you’ve done the work ahead of time, you can play relaxed, Posey said.

Blake Treinen (2-5) walked Posey and Mike Yastrzemski to start the eighth. Darin Ruf grounded out to second baseman Max Muncy, who started chasing Yastrzemski towards first before throwing out Ruf.

Bellinger, who made his first start of the season at first base to rest his sore hamstring, then pumped to second base before taking a pitch well over the head of third baseman Justin Turners and into the protective net along the third baseline as the crowd launched from 32,878 roared.

It just slipped out of my hand. There are no excuses. I just threw it too high, Bellinger said. I think a good throw will get him. It hurts. It sure hurts. It was a terrible throw.

Posey, who was on his way to third base, scored easily.

I was really just trying to be in a position to get the bag around that if it seemed like a chance to go, I felt like I was far enough down, Posey said. I may have come down too far. I don’t know, if the pitch had been there it probably would have been pretty close. When you get a break like that, take it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought Bellinger’s view might be obstructed during the pitch.

I look at it and Muncy kind of got caught up in the crossfire, Roberts said. Muncy could have been in his line of sight. If he would have made an accurate throw and get it, it’s a great move. It just didn’t work.

Posey had two hits and an RBI. Austin Slater also had two basehits for San Francisco (63-37).

Bellinger singled and scored for the Dodgers. Muncy was 1 for 4 in his first game back from the paternity list.

Tyler Rogers (2-1) retired three batters to take home the win. Jake McGee threw the ninth for his 21st save.

The series at Oracle Park comes a week after the Giants won three of the four in Los Angeles, including a pair of comebacks in the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

When you’re playing in big games against tough competition, it’s helpful to be calm and balanced in the biggest moments, said Giants manager Gabe Kapler. This team has shown that they can do that.

After Bellinger bounced a leadoff single to the right of starter Logan Webb leading in fifth, Billy McKinney lined center right to drive in Bellinger, but was ejected trying to take second place.

Posey’s RBI single in the sixth tied it.

FOR STARTERS

Dodgers starter Julio Uras pitched in the sixth and gave up one run. Uras, whose 12 wins tied Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs for most in the majors, struckout five and gave up six hits.

Webb struckout five in six strong innings. He gave up three hits and one run after having retired 12 of the first 13 batters he made in his fourth start since coming off the injured roster. The 24-year old righthander has four consecutive no-decisions with a 2.00 ERA during that period.

CLUTCH LIGHTS

The Dodgers had runners on second and third base against Rogers with one out in the eighth, but didn’t score. Luke Raley was thrown out and slid into the house trying to score on Muncy’s grounder, and Turner flied out.

EXTRA BASIC

The Giants’ 63 wins are their third most through 100 games in the San Francisco era. Dodgers reliever Jimmy Nelson pounded Donovan Solano and Thairo Estrada with consecutive pitches in the seventh.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: OR Mookie Betts (right hip) ran and did pre-game agility drills. LHP Clayton Kershaw threw 45 pitches in three innings of a simulated game. Roberts said the team will wait to see how Kershaws’ left elbow reacts before making a decision on what to do next.

Giants: LHP Sammy Long was reinstated from the injured list after missing 16 games with a low back injury. RHP Zack Littell was chosen for Triple-A Sacramento.

NEXT ONE

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.31 ERA) has allowed three earned runs in 27 innings over four starts this season against San Francisco. Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.87) has two losses and a couple of no-decisions against Los Angeles this year.

