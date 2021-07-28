Iowa State football recruits Ike Ezeogu, a senior Blue Springs Wildcat





The one part of being a member of the Blue Springs High School football team for the past three seasons means the family aspect the most to senior defending IkeEzeoguis. Were not a team, were a family, Ezeogus said after a recent practice session. I moved from Lees Summit to Blue Springs when I was in fifth grade, and to be honest, I didn’t know much about Blue Springs football. Then I started playing and loved it. I didn’t grow up watching all the great players of the past like Carlos and Khalil Davis and Elijah Lee (a trio now playing in the NFL), but I hope after this season I can be named as one of them with them. the great defenders in Blue Springs history. Sophomore Wildcats head coach David White said he believes that wish can become a reality. It’s hard being a freshman coach and replacing a man who did it all here, White said, referring to Kelly Donohoe, who won 191 games and four state titles in twenty years, but having a stud like Ike in the defense certainly helped. And the best thing about it is that he was only a junior. And we got him back this year and expected big things from him. Ezeogu chooses football at Iowa State Ezeogu will be able to focus on his final high school season as he recently committed to playing soccer at Iowa State University, one of several Division I programs that offered him a scholarship. It was like being in Blue Springs. From the moment I stepped onto the Iowa state campus, I felt like I was at home, like part of a family, Ezeogusaid said. It’s a little hard to describe, but I knew this was where I wanted to go. Now all recruitment is over and I can focus on my senior year. And he has two special goals in mind for the 2021 Wildcats. First and foremost, I want to help our team win a state championship, Ezeogusaid. We learned a lot about Coach White last year and a lot about each other (a 5-6 season where the Wildcats got better every week). And I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year. And I would like to be a defensive target for all states. I know that if I play with a high caliber it will make my team and our defense better. Last year, after an outstanding football campaign, Ezeogua averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for a successful Blue Springs basketball team, sparking speculation that he would play college basketball. I’ve heard all that talk and I love playing for Coach (Adam) Jones, Ezeogusaid. But when it comes down to it, football is my sport, and I think that’s the sport I could have the most success in college.

