India women’s hockey team defeated by Great Britain 1-4 – Sports News , Firstpost

Sports
The Indians missed many opportunities as Hannah Martin (2nd and 19th minutes), Lily Owsley (41st minute), Grace Balsdon (57th minute) scored for Great Britain to give the reigning champions their second consecutive win in Pool A.
The British women’s team celebrates Hannah Martin’s goal against India. AP
Tokyo: India’s women’s hockey team forfeited numerous chances to lose 1-4 to defending champions Great Britain on Wednesday, their third consecutive defeat in the preparatory leg, reducing the side’s chances of qualifying for the Olympic quarter-finals.
The Indians were guilty of wasting chances in their first two games and the trend continued at Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday when Great Britain punished them with strikes from Hannah Martin (2nd and 19th minutes), Lily Owsley (41st minute ) and Grace Balsdon (57th minute). This was Great Britain’s second consecutive win in Pool A.
For India, Sharmila Devi scored the only goal in the 23rd minute.
The Indians needed at least a point from this game to be safe, but they will now need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.
India had previously lost 1-5 to the world’s number one, the Netherlands, before collapsing to a 0-2 defeat against Germany. Rani Rampal’s team will play against Ireland next Friday.
Despite the deficit, it was a close match between World No. 11 India and World No. 5 Great Britain.
The difference between the two teams was that India had the most chances, but Great Britain took advantage of more opportunities that came their way.
India secured no less than eight penalty corners in the match, but only made one of them. Great Britain also did not have a high success rate at set pieces, as they only netted once out of the six they deserved.
Britain started aggressively and put pressure on the Indian defense from the start.
The defending champions did not let the Indians calm down with a goal from Martin in the second minute, which caught the Indian defense by surprise.
Great Britain kept up the pressure and got the first penalty corner in the 10th minute, saved by Indian custodian Savita.
The Indians slowly settled down and on more than one occasion forced their way into the circle of Great Britain, but as was the case, the front line lacked the finishing touch.
India earned their first real scoring opportunity in the 12th minute with back-to-back penalty corners, but drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was off target.
The Indians were guilty of giving Great Britain too much space in their half and the defending champions took advantage of their opponent’s error four minutes into the second quarter when Martin scored her second goal with a reverse after Savita Sarah Jones took the lead. first attempt was denied.
India also had its moments in the game and from their third penalty corner, Sharmila pulled one back for her side.
Sharmila did well in Gurjit’s film as India performed a great routine to close the gap.
The goal motivated the Indians when they then attacked en masse and minutes later managed to get a penalty corner, but lost the chance.
Seconds after the break, Sharmila was denied by British goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch as India entered the breather with a 1-3 deficit.
The Indians came out offensively in the third quarter and had most of the ball. They earned three more penalty corners in a row just a minute after the restart, but wasted it all.
A minute later, Great Britain got a penalty corner, but Savita came to the rescue of India.
India had another bummer in the third quarter, but the result was the same.
Great Britain soon penalized India when Owsley scored from the team’s third penalty corner.
It was a controversial goal as India requested a referral citing a dangerous ball, which appeared to be the case in TV replays, but the TV referee found no reason to change the decision.
The third goal broke India’s momentum as Great Britain enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the last quarter, securing two more penalty corners in the process, the second of which resulted in a stroke and Balsdon made no mistake by putting the final nail in the coffin pull from India.
