Olympics-Table tennis-Chinese rowers Chen, Fan advance to semifinals





TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong, both first-time Olympians and number one in the world, advanced to the semifinals in the women’s and men’s singles on Wednesday. Chen had to dig deep and fight back from behind to beat Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem 4-2 as she campaigned to keep China’s undefeated record in Olympic women’s singles. Once I entered the playing arena, I felt myself tighten up. I felt nerves, my body felt a little heavy, Chen said. When I was behind 2-0, although I was quite tight, I was determined. I took it point by point. In the Olympics, to the last point, anything can happen. As long as I don’t give up, I can turn it around. The match was interrupted several times by the umpire who instructed Doo to tape a mark on her shorts with black tape, which kept falling off. Doo said the distraction didn’t affect her playing and was pleased with her performance. I felt my performance was better compared to the last two games I played yesterday. I was able to apply all the tactics I planned with my coach prior to the game, and I gave it my all, Doo told Reuters. At one point I had a chance to win, but the thought of winning distracted me from holding onto that chance, she said. In the men’s singles, Fan defeated 29-year-old South Korean Jeoung Youngsik in a 4-0 sweep. I was able to play a stable match as I expected. I knew it was going to be a tough game because it’s against the world’s best player who played at the Rio Games. I made sure to prepare by adjusting my tactics, Fan told Reuters. A match is a match. For me it doesn’t really matter if it’s the quarterfinals, semifinals or the first round, I just focus on that one match, he said. The 24-year-old said he had some unusual methods of turning all the pressure into motivation. That can sometimes be a pose, or talking to myself. I do things that I feel positive about on the spot, he said. Chen’s opponent in Thursday’s semifinals is Yu Mengyu, a Singaporean rower who defeated Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in the quarterfinals, while Fans’ opponent has yet to be decided. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-tte/olympics-table-tennis-chinese-paddlers-chen-fan-advance-to-semi-final-idUSL8N2P4183 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos