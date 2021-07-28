2021 Fantasy Football Defense Sleepers: Possible D/ST Breakouts, Draft Steals

Everyone wants a good fantasy football defense, but nobody wants to pay for it. Quite a pickle, huh? To be fair, that’s true for all positions, but it’s especially hard on D/ST, where in-season matchups can make pretty much any team unplayable in any given week. It’s easy to think a defense is better than their rankings — and it could indeed finish the year in the top 10 — but given the circuitous route it takes to get there, it’s worth it. worth drafting? If you’re willing to carry multiple D/STs with you, it might make sense to find an outbreak late in your draft, but chances are you don’t want to.

So yeah, quite a pickle. Our recommendation is to play the stream game with D/STs all year round. Therefore, at the bottom of this article, we specifically highlight units that have potentially favorable matches in the first few weeks. We say “potential” because, let’s face it, we’re not sure which matchups are favorable and unfavorable. All we can really do is look at QBs with shaky turnover histories and offensive lines who failed to protect last year and probably didn’t get much better this off-season. Ultimately, like many in this position, we’re just guessing.

Our picks below all have a lot of perks based on staff, but if you really like the Cardinals, are you going to play them week 1 against the powerful Titans attack? Probably not, so why put them up at all? They will be on the waiver a week or two later if you really want them. The same goes for the Browns (in Kansas City in week 1). As we highlight below, their schedule is very favorable for the next few weeks, but you shouldn’t start them (or anyone else for that matter) against the Chiefs.

Again, you should be comfortable carrying two D/STs or streaming the game if you really want to find a “sleeper D/ST”. If you’re not good with either, just line up the Steelers or Patriots. Even those teams have matchups where you don’t want to use them, but at least you know they’re extremely talented.

2021 Fantasy Football Defense Sleepers: Potential D/ST Breakouts, Steals Steal

Arizona cardinals.Franchise stack Patrick Peterson is no longer in Arizona, and with the departure of Dre Kirkpatrick, the Cardinals lost six INTs from last season. All-Pro Budda Baker is still patrolling the backend though, and he will be joined by DB’s Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford this year, which should minimize any potential drop-off. Arizona also added pass-rusher JJ Watt in free agency to replace late team leader (and forced clumsy maestro) Haason Reddick and will hope to get more than five games from the admittedly hapless Chandler Jones (biceps). Markus Golden, who came over in a mid-season trade last year, will also play more. Throw in LB Zaven Collins in the first round and Arizona should have an overall unit similar to last season when it finished 10th in fantasy points despite not scoring D/ST touchdowns. That’s sure to increase this year, so consider the Cards a strong matchup-based sleeper.

Minnesota Vikings.Minnesota has made some big off-season additions, most notably run-stuffers DalvinTomlinson and Sheldon Richardson and big-play DB Patrick Peterson. Perhaps none will be greater than the apparent gains of former Pro Bowlers, LB Anthony Barr (played two games last year due to a chest injury) and DL Danielle Hunter (no games played due to a neck injury). The loss of LB Eric Wilson (three INTs, two fumbles, three sacks) hurts, but Minnesota’s anemia rush should be greatly improved. Since Minnesota had 15INTs left (split for seventh) last year, more pressure could really lead to a better overall fantasy performance. Expect a nice revival year from the Vikings.

Cleveland Browns.Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney may be the biggest name among Cleveland’s off-season additions, but production-wise he’s not the most notable. Cleveland also picked up former Rams John Johnson and Troy Hill, who together had 182 tackles, four INTs, two fumbles and three TDs last season. With Greg Newsome off the first round as well as part of the secondary, Cleveland looks to build on last season’s underpowered 11 INTs and the pass defense in 22nd place. Outside of Myles Garrett, pass rush is still an issue, but if the Browns can do a better job of limiting points, they should be playable most weeks.

The Broncos of Denver.Denver finished ninth in sacks last year (42) despite missing Von Miller (ankle/foot), but poor showings in INTs (tied for 23rd), fumbles (t-25th) and allowed runs (24th) made the D /ST the most unplayable weeks. The return of Miller and additions from big-playDBs Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and first-round pick PatrickSurtain II could really go a long way in helping this squad return to fantasy prominence.

Seattle Seahawks.The Seahawks lost the game with DBShaquillGriffin, pass-rushing DTJarranReed and longtime LB KJ Wright, but the additions of DE KerryHyder, DT AlWoods and LBAhkelloWitherspoon should help. In fact, improved injury luck will go a long way as DB Jamal Adams (missed four games), DB DJ Reed (6), LBCarlos Dunlap (8) and second round edge rusher Darrell Taylor (season) all missed time. The ‘Hawks’ still managed to tie for 13th place in fantasy points without even scoring a D/ST touchdown, showing just how much advantage they have this year.

Tennessee Titans.After finishing 30th in sacks (19) and 29th in pass defense (277.4 yards allowed per game), Tennessee made some big changes in the off-season, bringing pass rushers Denico Autry (7.5 sacks last year). ) and LB Bud Dupree (8.5 sacks in 11 games) and DBsCaleb Farley (first round pick) and Janoris Jenkins (three INTs, TD last year). Barring some further improvements from recent high draft picks Jeffery Simmons and Rashaan Evans, Tennessee will likely still have a mediocre pass rush, but given his talent for big plays, the Titans should still have a lot of improvement.

Green Bay Packers.The Packers are always in the streamer mix thanks to a solid pass rush (41 sacks last year) and generally solid overall defense (ninth in total yards allowed), but a shaky secondary is a concern. First round DB Eric Stokes is one of the few notable newcomers to this defense so it’s easy to expect a similar finish to last year’s number 18. However, a very favorable early season schedule versus potentially shaky QBs (@NO, vs. DET, @SF in Weeks 1-3; @CIN, @CHI, vs. WAS in Weeks 5-7) could mean a hot start. Things get considerably tougher in the second half, but the Packers are still a solid team to target late in the checkers. Ride them while you still can.

Favorable schedules in the preseason.Here we’re really just looking at defenses that will face potentially shaky QBs in the first few weeks of the season. This isn’t a perfect comparison — remember when we thought early last year that Josh Allen was still error-prone? — but the best thing we can do is try to evaluate matchups before seeing teams in action for a few weeks. Making it a point to draft a defense with a favorable early season schedule – whether it’s jumping a round to draft a defense in the top 10 or waiting until the end to draft a D/ST that few consider – you can get a head start on the owners who, say, draft the Colts and want to bench them for the first two weeks when they face the Seahawks and Rams.

up to and including week 2:

Jacksonville (@ HOU, vs. DEN). We’re not going to recommend using the Jaguars defense, but we just wanted to point out that the first two matchups are at the very least favorable.

We’re not going to recommend using the Jaguars defense, but we just wanted to point out that the first two matchups are at the very least favorable. Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI, @ IND). The Rams are highly ranked and will probably be in the red anyway, but if you really want to get them, at least you know they have to get off to a good start.

The Rams are highly ranked and will probably be in the red anyway, but if you really want to get them, at least you know they have to get off to a good start. New York Giants (vs. DEN, @ WFT). The Giants were really solid on fantasy last year, and this two-game opening schedule is as good as it gets. Weeks 3 and 4 (vs. ATL, @NO) aren’t terrible either.

The Giants were really solid on fantasy last year, and this two-game opening schedule is as good as it gets. Weeks 3 and 4 (vs. ATL, @NO) aren’t terrible either. San Francisco (@DET, @PHI).The 49ers are in the 10-12 range in most rankings and these first two games should get them off to a good start. The bottom then falls out (vs. GB, vs. SEA, @ ARI).

up to and including week 3:

Carolina (vs. NYJ, vs NO, @HOU). Let’s hope Jameis Winston starts in Week 2, but either way, the Panthers are opening the season against a number of suspected fouls.

Let’s hope Jameis Winston starts in Week 2, but either way, the Panthers are opening the season against a number of suspected fouls. Cleveland (@ KC, vs HOU, vs CHI). You obviously don’t play Cleveland Week 1, so they’d better go unwritten, but you should enjoy the next two weeks. You can pull and stow or be ready to jump after the opener.

You obviously don’t play Cleveland Week 1, so they’d better go unwritten, but you should enjoy the next two weeks. You can pull and stow or be ready to jump after the opener. Denver (@NYG, @JAX, vs. NYJ). Trevor Lawrence may be great right away, but we will always take our chances with a strong pass-rushing team against a rookie in his second start.

Trevor Lawrence may be great right away, but we will always take our chances with a strong pass-rushing team against a rookie in his second start. Green Bay (@ NO, vs DET, @SF). See above in the Packers article. Six of their first seven matches look like above average matchups.

See above in the Packers article. Six of their first seven matches look like above average matchups. New England (vs. MIA, @ NYJ, vs. NO). Like the Rams, the Pats are already a top D/ST in most rankings, but their early season schedule makes them even more attractive.

Like the Rams, the Pats are already a top D/ST in most rankings, but their early season schedule makes them even more attractive. New York Jets (@ CAR, vs. NE, @DEN).Are the Jets good enough to play in fantasy? Maybe not, but the schedule is soft and a “revenge match” to start the year against former QB Sam Darnold is enticing.

up to and including week 4: