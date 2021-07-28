Tennis-Medvedev fumes as players wilt in Tokyo heat





Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Round 3 – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Russian Olympic Committee’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his third round match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev gave a candid verdict on the stifling conditions for tennis in Tokyo on Wednesday when the visibly upset Russian told the referee he could finish his match but wanted to know who would take responsibility. would take himself if he died. Last week, Medvedev was the first to call for a delayed start for tennis at the Tokyo Olympics due to hot and humid weather conditions, and also received support from world number one Novak Djokovic. read more On Wednesday, he opened proceedings on Ariake Tennis Park’s main show court against Italian Fabio Fognini and struggled throughout the match. The 25-year-old took a medical time out on the track and also called the trainer a few more times. Chair umpire Carlos Ramos was concerned and asked Medvedev if he was okay as the Russian served 3-4 in the second set after winning the first. “I’m fine. I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, will the International Tennis Federation (ITF) take responsibility?” said Medvedev in reply. The ITF’s “extreme weather policy” allows a 10-minute break between the second and third sets if both players agree and Medvedev used that time to take an ice-cold shower. “Even from the first set I didn’t feel well enough with my breathing. That’s why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was clogged,” he said, adding that he thought it was the most humid day so far. was in Tokyo. . “And then on the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn’t know what to do to feel better. Like I was bending over and I couldn’t catch my breath, so I was done to just fall on the field.” While Medvedev said he was “lucky”, he felt better and was able to continue his match to progress, but Spain’s Paula Badosa gave up. Badosa struggled during her match against Czech Marketa Vondrousova at Court Four and needed a long medical time-out. But she was unable to recover sufficiently and left the court in a wheelchair. The ITF confirmed that Badosa had retired due to illness. Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Edited by Shri Navaratnam Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tennis-medvedev-fumes-players-wilt-tokyo-heat-2021-07-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos