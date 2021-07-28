Chicago Blackhawks Trade Brent Seabrook in Tampa Bay Lightning for Second Round Pick Tyler Johnson





The Chicago Blackhawks have made another trade. This time they sent Brent Seabrooks’ contract to the… Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for striker Tyler Johnson and a runoff in 2023. ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan broke the news on Twitter and the team later confirmed the news: Two-time Stanley Cup champion striker Tyler Johnson is a Blackhawk We also acquired a 2023 second round of the deal in exchange for the rights to Brent Seabrook. pic.twitter.com/hOHML1ayRy Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 28, 2021 Johnson, who turns 31 Thursday, is a veteran of 589 games in 9 NHL seasons, with 161 goals and 200 assists. Hes also appeared in 116 post-season games with 32 goals and 33 assists. Johnson has been one of Tampas’ main offensive threats earlier in his career, especially in the 2014-15 season that ended with the Blackhawks’ defeat of the Lightning in the United States. Stanley Cup Final. His role has declined in recent times, however, as in 2021 he averaged just 13:40 ice time in 55 regular season games, scoring 8 goals with 14 assists. His average ice age was down to 10:06 in 23 games after the season when Tampa hit the . won Stanley Cup for 2021. However, the implications of the salary cap are the main point of this deal. Johnson has three seasons left on a $35 million 7-year contract that he signed in July 2017. The $5 million annual cap hit is now the Blackhawks problem. How much Johnson can produce in the final years of his contract will be something to watch. Tyler Johnson could still provide some value for Chicago this coming season, but the last two years of his deal look dangerous given the trajectory of his densest compositions. pic.twitter.com/p82f7q5Wgf dumb at athletics (@domluszczyszyn) July 28, 2021 Seabrook will clearly not play for Tampa after announcing in March that his hockey career was over due to a series of injuries that had taken their toll on the veteran of 15 NHL seasons, all in Chicago. However, his contract can be placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, which would help the felled Lightning. Chris Johnston from Sports net wrote that in a tweet: Not only did the #TBLightning to resolve immediate cap issues with this Tyler Johnson transaction, they actually created ~$1.8 million in additional space as they will now operate in LTIR with Brent Seabrook’s deal on the books. Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 28, 2021 According to CapFriendly, the Blackhawks now have just under $2.5 million in salary caps to work with with the opening of a free agency on Wednesday. Chicago #Blackhawks update after trading D Brent Seabrook and acquiring F Tyler Johnson Cap space: $2,469,953

Grid Size: 22 (13F – 7D – 2G)

LTIR Candidate – Shaw $3.9 Million RFAs:

F Alex Nylander

F Brandon Hagel

D Nikita Zadorovhttps://t.co/W1GoYggO1w CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 28, 2021

