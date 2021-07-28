Tyler Johnson trade: Blackhawks acquire forward, opt for Brent Seabrooks contract

The Blackhawks traded Brent Seabrooks’ retired contract to the Lightning late Tuesday in exchange for forward Tyler Johnson and a second-round draft pick for 2023.

It was their second only trade on Tuesday in which they bought a serviceable NHL player for essentially no transaction fee, having done the same earlier in the day with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury retiring.

It also continued a hyperactive July for CEO Stan Bowman, who has also spent the past two weeks trading Duncan Keith and acquiring Seth Jones.

Johnson, a 30-year-old center, has seen his production drop in recent seasons, from a career-high 72 points in 2014-15 and an impressive 47 points in 2018-19 to 22 points (in 55 games) last season.

But the Hawks will be able to offer him more playing time than the stacked Lightning could, and he boasts 116 games of playoff experience and two Stanley Cup rings. He was Tampas’ leading scorer in their 2015 playoff run that finished the Hawks in the cup final.

Johnson adds a great amount of skill and depth to our offense, Bowman said in a statement. His lineup versatility, two-way traffic and championship experience throughout his career make our lineup stronger. We look forward to the immediate impact he will have on our team.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper raved about Johnson after winning this year’s cup final.

He’s an ultimate team player, Cooper said. He is selfless. There was a time in this organization when we had to take another step, and Tyler Johnson was one of the leaders. He’s kept that up for years now… He never lost faith in himself. Roles change, you have to adapt, and no one has done it better than Tyler.

The second round pick is also a valuable asset that should not be overlooked. The Hawks now have two third-round rosters in 2022 and two second-round rosters in 2023 to make up for their swapping out of their first-round pick of 2022.

However, the impact of trade on the rapidly evolving salary cap situation of the Hawks is more difficult to assess.

Johnson’s $5 million cap hit over the next three years is technically cheaper than Seabrook’s $6,875 million cap hit over the next two years, but Seabrook will spend those two years on long-term injured reserve while Johnson is an active player .

In fact, the Lightning has been trying to move Johnson’s grossly overpriced contract for years. They even put him on waivers twice, in October 2020 and January 2021, but found no buyers.

Seabrook went into medical retirement in March due to several health concerns, and Bowman thanked him again on Tuesday for his cooperation in this process.

If Fleury does report to Chicago next season, the Johnson acquisition means the Hawks have now added $12.7 million in 2021-22 active cap hits to their books in the past two weeks (taking into account the Jones additions). Brothers and the Keiths subtraction).

They can create some space by moving Andrew Shaw’s $3.9 million hit to LTIR, but the financial situation now looks a lot tighter than it was at the end of the season, a reality that may be reflected in the odd decision by the Hawks to fail to qualify young Pius Suter on Monday.

Suter, Vinnie Hinostroza and David Kampf along with minor leagues Brandon Pirri, Anton Lindholm and Josh Dickinson and injured veteran Zack Smith will all become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, and the Hawks appear to have little money to try and get them back. Restricted Free Agents Nikita Zadorov, Brandon Hagel and Alex Nylander also need new contracts.