‘Are You Ready for Some Football’: Eastern Oregon Picked to Win Frontier in Preseason Coaches Poll | Carroll College

AMAZING FALLS We rush into a fall sports season that will be very similar to the pre-COVID one. It will, of course, be topped off with a full 10-game football schedule after the Frontier Conference opted for a four-game slate with just five teams in the spring.

On Tuesday, at its normal location at the normal time, the league hosted its first in-person media day in two years.

I think I’m going to use the slogan from Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? We certainly are, said Border Commissioner Kent Paulson. Just the idea of ​​getting everyone back, getting spectators in the stands. Today officially begins the new normal, as I call it. The Frontier Conference is very proud of this [coaches] and the student-athletes they bring in every year. I know we would be treated to another wonderful football season.

Eastern Oregon topped the poll for preseason coaches, earning three of eight first-place votes. College of Idaho and Montana Western came in second and Carroll finished in No. 4. Southern Oregon, Montana Tech (two votes in first place), Rocky Mountain College and Montana State-Northern rounded out the back half of the poll.

A full season, said Mountaineer head coach Tim Camp. You can’t tell in four games, but you can once you get to fall camp. The kids, they turn me on. They have long believed in the process. That doesn’t equate to wins, I know, but those would be the things I’m super excited about.

Camp has two very important reasons to be excited about fall in terms of workforce. Redshirt seniors Kai Quinn and Chase Van Wyck decided to complete a sixth year in Eastern Oregon and return for the fall. Quinn was the Conferences Offensive Player of the Year after completing more than 63 percent of his passes for 811 yards and eight touchdowns during the spring.

Van Wyck was second on the team with 25 tackles from his defensive line, good enough to earn him the Defensive Player of the Year title.

They love football and they love Eastern Oregon, that’s it… We needed another year, said Camp. We didn’t finish what we started. That’s basically what they always tell me… We still have some unfinished business. We may not win a game, but we would try, because we love football.

Eastern Oregon was on the Frontier with Carroll and College of Idaho after four spring games, giving the Mountaineers at least part of a conference title for the first time since 1980 and only the fourth time since 1955.

College of Idaho has now claimed at least part of the league title for two consecutive seasons and plans to open the camp with an ongoing quarterback battle.

Carroll is returning to all but three starters, and despite meeting the conferences’ automatic bid for the NAIA Football Championship Series in the spring, he was chosen as a mid-tier team in the preseason poll.

Both Montana Western and Montana Tech received first-place votes after opting out of the shortened Spring 2021 season. The Bulldogs finished 7-3 in 2019 with the Orediggers a game trailing 6-4. Western returns most of their starters, including quarterback Jon Jund who threw more than 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns two years ago.

Nate Simkins is also back as a redshirt senior after catching 55 passes for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.

The Orediggers will get a total of 14 starters back, including nine on the attacking side of football. Head coach Kyle Samson has yet to coach one game in his current position after being elevated from offensive coordinator in January 2020.

You never thought you’d go a year without a competition, Samson said. It’s given us an opportunity to really try to build our culture and build the program the way we want as a staff. I’m really trying to focus on getting a little better every day to be ready for this first game on August 28th. It’s been a long time and we have a lot of work to do but were really excited about the opportunity.

Quarterback Jet Campbell, running back Blake Counts and wide receiver Trevor Hoffman are all back for Tech, and the program added Austin Ybarra (linebackers coach) and Blake Thelen (quarterback) of Montana State during the off-season.

Just very excited to be here and [to be] get back to normal, Samson said. Just ready for the season. Excited to take all our boys and the coaching staff to the opening of the fall camp. What a great event here today and really cool to be able to do it in person with so many things that haven’t been personal in the past year. It just really makes you feel like fall.

Rocky Mountain is getting 16 seniors back from the spring, according to head coach Chris Stutzriem. Drew Korf is gone after leading the conference’s best passing attack in the spring, statistically. His absence, and Nate Dick’s injury in the spring, means Rocky will be looking at three or four different options as a quarterback.

After losing three games for a total of 12 points earlier this year and playing all four games with one possession, the Battlin Bears’ off-season focus has been on finding a way to get over the hump. and turn more of those small losses into wins.

I see the growth of our team, Stutzriem said. We were blown away three or four games in a row in 2019 with 35 or 40 points, and to see the difference in that with our games has always been huge. That is positive, but in the end we have to win football matches. I have to do better as head football coach and we have to win games. Love our team, love the way they fought, but now we have to get over that last bump.

Eight teams in eight different situations are all playing for the same goal this fall: to win a conference championship. Five programs competed in the spring, and three did not, further intriguing the already intriguing season.

The first Frontier games of the 2021 fall season will begin on August 28.