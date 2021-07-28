Tennis British Murray unsure about playing at Games in Paris





Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Doubles – Quarter-Finals – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Great Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during his quarter-final match in men’s doubles REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) – Andy Murray’s dazzling Olympic career could have come to an end on Wednesday when Briton and partner Joe Salisbury suffered a narrow loss in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Games after beating Croatian pair Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig. Murray, 34, arrived in Tokyo seeking a hat-trick of gold medals at the Games, but had to withdraw from his men’s singles match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime due to a femoral sprain. Instead, he chose to compete in the men’s doubles with Salisbury but went down in the quarterfinals with the Croats beating the British pair 4-6 7-6(2) (10-7) in a super tiebreaker. Murray, who would be 37 by the time the next Olympics are held in Paris in 2024, didn’t know what to expect. “I don’t know if I’ll get a chance to play again,” said Murray, who also won silver in mixed doubles at his home games in 2012. “I enjoy every minute of playing the Olympics. I wish it had turned out differently today. I had another chance with Joe to win a medal. We were so close and that’s just disappointing. “There were a few things I would have liked to have done at the end of the race to help more. But yeah, very disappointing.” The three-time Grand Slam champion has fallen out of the world’s top 100 after struggling to overcome injuries over the past two years. He underwent hip surgery in 2018 and 2019 and missed the Australian Open this year after contracting COVID-19. “It’s just hard. I hate losing,” said Murray, adding that he did not regret his decision to prioritize doubles over singles in Tokyo. “I wanted to try and win a medal with Joe. You regret and think about points and stuff, things you should have done differently. I’ve always loved team sports.” Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; edit by Ed Osmond Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

