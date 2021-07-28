England vs India 2021 – Aakash Chopra

As his international path followed a slightly different trajectory from the norm – i.e. he didn’t get a Test cap until after he established himself in white-ball cricket – two hundred in his first two Tests would kick-start an equally promising Test career should have given. His superior hitting skills were there for all to see. It was just a matter of turning that cue ball form into test runs, and he did it in style on his first few outings.

But unfortunately that’s not how his test career went. He was regularly in and out of the team. In fact, the idea of ​​opening him up in Tests, as he did in white-ball cricket, was seen as the last roll of the dice to relaunch his career.

It worked. So why hasn’t it been tried before? And, more importantly, how is a batter considered somewhat loose fit to open the innings in Test Cricket?

Of course his litmus test as an opener is ahead of him – in India’s five Tests in England and three in South Africa, but let’s look at why he wasn’t tried as an opener before.

Sharma’s hitting style is really attractive and effective, but it will probably also give you the impression that it’s a little loose. His feet don’t move much and he has been guilty of reaching balls with his hands but not enough with his feet.

But can you blame him for playing like that? Scoring in white ball cricket is all about staying away from the ball and letting the hands handle the bat freely. Moving your feet too much can slow you down, and you can’t score double centuries in ODI cricket if you’re slow.

His ability to score many runs in white ball cricket seemed to have pigeonholed him as a batter suited to the shorter formats. Any dismissal, offensive or otherwise, was viewed with cynicism and used to prove he lacked a test match temperament. And to be fair, that belief was not entirely misplaced at the time. And thus the reluctance to try it at the top.

I remember writing to myself about Sharma’s struggle with understanding the rhythm of scoring in Tests. He would look like a million dollars – when wouldn’t he? — and then he’d play a shot that would make you scratch your head. You’d wonder why he played it when everything went smoothly. Perhaps it was the fact that he didn’t play first-class cricket because of India’s overcrowded white-ball calendar.

So what has changed now? Or more specifically, has anything changed in his Test batting?

Since he started opening in Tests, there has been a change in his at bat. The step of the forefoot has become slightly longer and the hands remain closer to the body. While he didn’t score a big score in the World Test Championship final, he made a genuine effort to adapt his game to the conditions in both innings. Even while the forefoot stride was significantly longer, it didn’t seem to play through the line or up. He defended patiently from the front foot, waiting for the ball to be really full or short, then cashed.

The WTC final was not an isolated incident that illustrated the difference in Sharma’s approach to Tests. His century in Chennai and half a century in Ahmedabad, against England earlier this year, and his double century in Ranchi against South Africa in October 2019 showed those patterns.

Shooting is at the heart of Sharma’s percussion, so balancing caution and aggression is a tightrope walk for him; too much of either can cause problems.

I really enjoyed his approach in Chennai which was arguably one of the hardest pitches to hit on the first day. For someone as skilled (I deliberately avoid the word ‘talent’ here) like Sharma, there must be an inherent desire to get your way from the problems. That usually works very well in white ball cricket because if you win that battle, you win the war – for that battle is the war in limited overs cricket. But Test Cricket follows a different pattern and it seems that Sharma is willing to change course to meet his demands.

Will he never play a loose shot again? He probably will, but if he does, no one will be quick to pass judgment on his testing career. And that will help.

Only time will tell if he will score points in England and end the debate over his efficiency as a Test opener abroad, but judging by the evidence from his recent outings, it’s reasonable to assume he will give it a good chance.