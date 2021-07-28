Stanford football affiliation Fisher Anderson used wrestling to improve

FRANKLIN Fisher Anderson hadn’t wrestled since he was in high school.

But weeks before the 2020-21 Tennessee high school wrestling season began, Franklin’s four-star assault tackle made the decision that he was going back to the mat. Anderson, who grew up playing basketball, put that aside.

The reason? He believed that wrestling could make him a better footballer entering his final season.

“I did a few games in high school in my eighth year,” Anderson said. “In my first year of football I felt so much better prepared from a mental state and because I was able to finish blocks.

“I concluded that they were comparable. I wasn’t as happy in my junior year that I wanted to be. I wanted to do what I could, I didn’t even know I was going to wrestle until a few weeks before.”

Anderson, a six-foot-tall athlete, says it’s too early to say how much wrestling will help last school year, but he believes it will.

“Only in spring training and without pads, it helped with my ability to get low,” Anderson said. “That’s the most important thing you can see. I would say I won’t be able to say it until I get back on the defensive and tackle and explode my hips.

“I think it helps more on the d-line.”

Franklin football coach Alex Melton said Anderson’s hips have loosened during the off-season, which could be evidence of wrestling.