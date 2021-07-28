New coach has passion for tennis





Freshman Siloam Springs tennis head coach Clay Taylor is no stranger to the sport. Born in Fayetteville, Taylor started playing tennis at a young age, played at Fayetteville High for four years and now directs the Siloam Springs tennis program. This school year will be his third year teaching in the Siloam Springs School District, but his first as a coach. Taylor said he loves tennis and the life lessons and perspectives the sport can offer. “I think some of the things I love most about tennis is that it’s a lifelong sport,” Taylor said. “You have 80-year-old men and women who still play in different leagues and clubs. You can play it all your life. I really enjoy the individuality of it. If you don’t play doubles, which I was a singles player for most of my high school career you just trust yourself and i love that individuality and being on your own side of the court and doing your own thing it taught me a lot of great skills hand eye coordination is obviously very important in tennis. It really keeps you fit. It’s a great sport.” Taylor takes over the tennis program from Scott Wright, who was a tennis coach for 10 seasons and will remain in the district as a teacher. Taylor is joined by volunteer Kelly Junkermann, who has helped the Siloam Springs tennis program for the past several years. “It’s great. I can’t be thankful enough to have someone here who gives me a little insight into coaching because I’ve never coached before,” Taylor said. “I’ve only been a player, so to learn from him it’s great to have someone else here who knows the sport, who plays with the kids, coaches the kids. Working together is always easier than working one-on-one. “ Junkermann is happy to have Taylor in the program. “You know what’s great about the coach is that when he shaves his beard, he almost looks like he could play on the team,” Junkermann joked. “So it’s good to have a good, young coach. Coach can also hit with some of our top players because he’s a player, which really helps.” “He’s embraced the fact that we work together and make it a team effort, which is really nice. Scott did that too. That makes it much more harmonious. And because he plays competitive tennis, he knows the sport, which is a huge plus.” “ Taylor attended college at the University of Arkansas, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He got his first teaching job in Siloam Springs in the special education department, where he co-teaches English and social studies. Although he has only been on the tennis program for a few weeks, he is already impressed. “They’ve shown a strong work ethic, not just the seniors,” Taylor said. “They are working hard here. It will take some getting used to the new coach, just like it is an adjustment for me, adapting to coaching. Hopefully we get the kinks out and we have a strong season.”

