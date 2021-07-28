Olympics-Hockey-Spain women’s coach Lock confined to hotel after positive COVID test





TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) – Spanish hockey coach Adrian Lock expected to yell instructions at his players from the sidelines at the Tokyo Olympics, but has instead been abandoned on a laptop at a quarantine hotel after a positive COVID-19-19 . Brit Locks’ saliva test came positive half an hour before he was expected to jump on the team bus for a game against Australia on Sunday. They were still doing the exact same team meetings to prepare for the games, Lock told Reuters via WhatsApp on Tuesday. It’s just that I’m stuck in a hotel room. The biggest difference is during the games themselves, instead of sitting on the couch, I watch the game on streaming and I have contact with the coach. He added that he relies on a four-way phone call with other staffers to enable him to coach the team during matches. Instead of giving the information to the players during the game, it’s my assistant coach, he said. Lock said Spanish medical officials believed the positive saliva test may have resulted from him testing positive for the virus in June, about a week after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He recovered before traveling to Japan and said he now had antibodies to COVID-19. I don’t really have COVID right now, he said. It’s just the leftovers of COVID that’s been in my system since the last time I had it. It’s not a reinfection. All other members of the team had tested negative for COVID-19 every day, Lock said, adding that Spanish medical officials were working to present his case to COVID-19 experts at the International Olympic Committee. Lock hoped he could continue to run polymerase chain reaction tests to prove he didn’t have the virus. Spain, which lost its first two games at the Games to Australia and Argentina, will face New Zealand on Wednesday. Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Peter Rutherford

