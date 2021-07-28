Sports
Bears are confident they are well prepared, vaccinated to fight COVID-19
The Bears are likely to face some difficulties this season, but they are optimistic that a coronavirus outbreak will not be one of them.
CEO Ryan Pace said at least 85% of Bears players have been vaccinated, and the NFL is expected to scale back on pandemic protocols for teams that reach that number. With players reporting to camp Tuesday and starting practice on Wednesday, there’s little point in continuing to try to convince the holdouts to get the vaccine.
We really went through this process and lived by encouraging and educating [approach] and try to get them to understand the why part, said coach Matt Nagy. If they understand the why part, that’s their choice. As we all see, everyone has different opinions about what they want to do.
Nagy stressed that getting vaccinated was the most convenient route, as opposed to the cumbersome health protocols that unvaccinated players have to follow.
Quarterback Andy Dalton, wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Roquan Smith spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and while none of the three revealed his vaccination status, all were maskless at their press conferences. Masks are required at all times in Halas Hall for unvaccinated players. The fine for violating a coronavirus-related rule is $14,650.
Everything that everyone went through last year, we were all a little bit bothered, Nagy said. With the new rules it is different if you are vaccinated.
Teams cannot require players to be vaccinated, but in addition to the mask mandate, unvaccinated players will be tested every day, will not be allowed to eat meals with teammates, and will be forced to quarantine if they have close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID -19. Along the way, they can’t go to restaurants or interact with people outside their team organization.
Players involved in an outbreak can incur the most severe penalties. The NFL advised teams last week that if an outbreak among unvaccinated players makes it impossible to play a game and it cannot be rescheduled within the season, the team with the outbreak will lose the game. Players from both teams would also lose their match checks.
Even with that threat, the vaccine is proving to be divisive in the locker room.
I can’t go into this to force or incentivize guys to get a vaccine or anything like that to play a game for my own benefit, said Robinson, who would lose more than $1 million in the outbreak scenario mentioned above. . Unfortunately, that’s a risk everyone takes. Based on how much guys earn or what guys earn, that ramification is a bit bigger.
The Bears had no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for training camp as of Tuesday-evening. They had minimal issues with the virus last season and avoided a full-blown outbreak, a credit to Nagy and head athletic coach Andre Tucker.
Their biggest fear came in November, when entry-level offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons flew with the team for their game against the Titans, only to receive a positive test result upon arrival. Security Deon Bush also reported after the flight that he had been in close contact with someone who tested positive. Those issues came to light after offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and then-center Cody Whitehair had already been ruled out due to positive tests the week before, leaving the Bears with a makeshift offensive line in a 24-17 loss.
