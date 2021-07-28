Stolen football equipment puts a damper on youth teams season seizoen





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The Forever Life Achiever Vikings youth soccer team with kids as young as 5 had stolen more than $7,000 worth of equipment just weeks before the start of the season. On Tuesday during practice on North Jefferson Street, some of the kids had helmets and shoulder pads on. Some had one or the other. Some had none. That’s because when team president Rickie Simon Jr. opened his storage shed which held the gear Monday, he was shocked to find 46 helmets and 44 sets of shoulder pads wiped out. Simon said the total loss of the items listed on the police report totaled $7,315. Local youth soccer team stole more than $7,000 worth of equipment We actually have a scrimmage next week, and the scrimmage is vital for our kids who get a chance to have that preseason experience with helmets and shoulder pads, Simon said. For some, this may be their first experience with helmets and shoulder pads, so scrimmage with another opponent gives them the confidence they need to go into the season. Advertisement The good news is that Simon has already had a number of people in the community reach out to offer where they can, but they still need more help getting helmets and pads for kids. Every year, Simon said, he pays out of pocket to make sure the kids have what they need to play football and learn those valuable life lessons. Simon has led the teams for nine years and last spring attended the graduation ceremonies of his first grade children who had played for him. The impact he is trying to make through football has been a big focus for Simon, who grew up in the Brentwood area and played on the same fields. This was our first year, we went to a graduation ceremony of our children we served in the Blodgett, said Simon. When I went to the graduation ceremony, one of the kids was so excited that his youth soccer coach was there. To be able to take care of these children means the world, because it goes beyond football. Advertisement If you want to help, Simon has set up a way to collect donations. Call 904-859-5453 for information on how to donate. Simon has also set up a Cash App for donations at $flavikings. He says he has found it difficult to track down new gear due to a plastic shortage impacted by the many supply chain challenges in the wake of the pandemic, but he hopes to find a way to get all his players into helmets and shoulder pads in time for the start of the preseason.

