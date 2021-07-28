An open letter to Sharath Kamal

Just as Achanta Sharath Kamal’s perfect forehand landed on the board and Tiago Apolnia of Portugal looked on, a little surprised but mostly impressed, when he saw the 39-year-old finish in such a tight game with masterful class and 4-2 Some 5,000 miles away, too, with my morning cup of lemongrass tea, as stunned as Apolnia, I watched a 39-year-old Sharath Kamal radiate so much brilliance, making history with his easy reflexes and attacking shots.

Kamal, stepping aside Apolnia, knocked on the doors of history, like an expected visitor at the door as he became the first Indian male paddler to enter the Olympic Games precinct and, in addition, booked a delightful date with Chinese legend, Ma Long. Frankly, my nerves (along with countless Indian table tennis fans) got dizzy when I realized where we were headed – India’s Warrior against the Chinese Dragon for a place in the quarters? When I woke up at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium over 30 minutes before the round 3 game was due to take place, I was nervously waiting for the drama to unfold – and my god, was it worth the impatient wait! As I watched with goosebumps as Sharath shredded one silky smooth forehand winner and a vastly improved backhand winner after another, leaving the reigning Olympic champion—Ma Long, visibly shocked—and even forcing him to take a time-out, I felt my throat go dry , the hair is on my arms – my eyes fixed in a trance. With every fist pump, with every loud ‘Cho-Le’ and with every withering shot, our hearts skipped a few beats – unable to keep up with the excitement!

In the first 3 games and especially the second, I found myself saying, “This…can’t happen…,” because it was all too surreal to watch the events happen. Sharath Kamal, 39 years old, remained head-to-toe through the early stages of the competition, managing to upset the best in the world, seeing him face to face, matching him winner for winner and making sure he beats him in many sweat broke out, relief! However, the dragon managed to tame the warrior, but not before feeling the terror as Ma Long won 4-1. But a nagging thought immediately struck me the moment the match was over – was this the last time we saw this Indian legend on the Olympics podium? A certain numbness started to take over me—as it seemed like a lot to wrap my head around, given the top-level action I’d just seen. Will there be no Sharath Kamal in Paris 2024? Even daring to think about it now feels downright nervous and drags into a whole mixed bag of emotions. With a table tennis career spanning more than two decades, Sharath Kamal’s game has now changed – the sparks of brilliance strike more often thanks to the vast experience he gained during his training and playing years in Europe and the Tokyo Olympics continued to enchant of his courage. Sieve experience and talent and a lot of passion and put them all together, and only then can the legend of Achanta Sharath Kamal be evoked.

“What’s in an er, number?”





Forgive the Shakespearean interference, but the old bard did ask the right questions, if you think about it. Just as there is nothing famous to do with a name, as with Achanta Sharath Kamal, the numbers that add up to his age don’t correlate with his timeless achievements at the highest level of the sport. To put it this way, Kamal is the seasoned bloomer of Indian table tennis – its most trusted battlehorse and still its Numero Uno pioneer two decades later.

He may be 39, but this Tamil Nadu-born player still miraculously holds the top spot among other Indian tennis players and also has a career-best high ranking of World No. 32 reached. Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the budding sensation occupies the World No. 38 and is just behind the 9-time National Championship record winner, who comes from a family of rowers. There are far too many records and accolades to his name and Kamal is easily one of the most decorated rowers India has produced as he won 4 Commonwealth Golds, 2 Asian Games medals, 2 ITTF Pro Tour titles and of course the amazing feat of making it to 4 Olympic Games – 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2016 Rio and finally 2020 Tokyo.

He delivered an exceptional performance at the Tokyo Olympics – in both the individual competitions Sharath Kamal made everyone double-check his age because the quality he delivered and the ridiculously beautiful shots he risked and executed caused a lot of unspeakable disbelief – it was just too good to be honest! Sharath Kamal confirmed to the PTI a thought we all had as we watched his matches, confessing: “I played the best game possible and those have been my best Olympics simply because of the way I played.” “Best tournament ever because the way I was able to play in addition to my mental and physical shape, it all adds up to the best tournament ever for me. I’m really happy to be able to play like this despite being on the wrong side of age,” Kamal told the PTI.

“Anger, anger at the extinction of the light…?”



Lately, watching sports and seeing the ages of my favorite players made me befriend denial. Call me an intoxicating unrealist, but I’m not in favor of seeing that day when Roger Federer won’t go to the Wimbledon greens, decked out in white and closer to home, I’m passionately reluctant to see one day on which a bandana- The clothed Sharath Kamal will not be the torchbearer for Indian table tennis.

Yet the heart wants what it wants, doesn’t it? And after literally seeing Sharath Kamal fire up all his engines, bringing the best table tennis of his life to the board at the Tokyo Olympics – the heart now wants more of it. No one could have seen this high level of performance from a 39-year-old, but then again, with Sharath Kamal joining the ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’ Club where the likes of Mary Kom and Leander Paes go for brisk walks, almost nothing is impossible. to believe.