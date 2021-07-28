Even with new contract extension, Logan Thomas remains a bargain for Washington

One day later Jonathan Allen agreed to an extension with the Washington Football Team, Logan Thomas did the same, as the useful tight end added three more years to his pact with the franchise. And a few hours after the news first broke, the figures accompanying the deal were released and they look great on both sides.

The new part of the contract will run for three years and has a total value of $24 million (of which just over $10 million is guaranteed), according to reports from Nicki Jhabvala and Mike Garafolo.

But when you consider that Thomas will play 2020 under the original agreement he signed with the franchise last year, an agreement that will pay him $2.3 million, then he is essentially tied to the franchise for the next four seasons. for a shadow of less than $27 million. From that perspective, Thomas remains a steal for Washington, assuming he remains a reliable part of the offense.

That’s not to say it’s also a bad place for Thomas to be. Far from it, actually.

Twelve months ago he was an apass catcher with 35 career receptions to his name. Now he is much more confident than that, both financially and football-technically, even if 2021 doesn’t go as well as 2020. As for the club, they have locked in a player who is one of the best in his position in the sport a position that, by the way, every campaign gains in importance.

As for the overall impact of signing both Allen and Thomas just as training camp begins (Washington’s first practice is on Wednesday), it may not be tangible, but it could still be significant.

Other members of the roster will no doubt take note of two respected, prolific veterans committed to Ron Rivera’s group, as well as Ron Rivera committing to them. The vibes around the organization are positive as it kicks off an important season, and while there’s plenty of time to change that, it’s a great way to start things off.