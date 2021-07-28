Ice hockey – Clan takes second acquisition

The Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, continue their team building activity by signing Canadian offensive player Colin Campbell.

The 28-year-old, who can play on the wing or through the , is six feet tall and is from Nova Scotia, although he played for Mulhouse last season in France’s Ligue Magnus.

Campbell (pictured courtesy of Mulhouse Scorpions) said. My goal has always been to play in the UK and the Elite League. I never really got the chance until now, so I jumped on it when the opportunity arose.

I know Chris Culligan and Joey Haddad who have both played in Cardiff and they are big names where I come from so I have high hopes for the league and hockey.

Campbell spent three years at Nipissing University in Ontario before making the switch to pro hockey, where he spent his first season in 2019/20 with Hungarian Erste Liga outfit Fehrvri Titnok.

After 48 appearances and 45 points (26 goals and 19 assists), he joined Mulhouse in a Covid-hit campaign, scoring seven and 14 assists, totaling 21 points in 23 games.

But he impressed his new coach, Malcolm Cameron, in Hungary, where the new clan boss worked with Gyergyi.

Cameron said I coached him a few years ago and I didn’t know him personally although he was from the same area and he was coached in junior by an old friend of mine who said some great things about him said Cameron .

When I saw him in Hungary he was their best player – a point per game in a struggling team – and I saw that he skates well, is strong with the puck and plays fast.

He can score in striker or in front of the net, also a good power play man and I think he will get better from what I’ve seen from him. Colins is a classic late bloomer and I’m excited about his arrival.

He’s a longtime North American player with great versatility, so he can play in many different roles for us. He was a real asset to the Erste Liga that season, so I’m happy to have him in the clan.