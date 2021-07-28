Sports
Ice hockey – Clan takes second acquisition
The Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, continue their team building activity by signing Canadian offensive player Colin Campbell.
The 28-year-old, who can play on the wing or through the , is six feet tall and is from Nova Scotia, although he played for Mulhouse last season in France’s Ligue Magnus.
Campbell (pictured courtesy of Mulhouse Scorpions) said. My goal has always been to play in the UK and the Elite League. I never really got the chance until now, so I jumped on it when the opportunity arose.
I know Chris Culligan and Joey Haddad who have both played in Cardiff and they are big names where I come from so I have high hopes for the league and hockey.
Campbell spent three years at Nipissing University in Ontario before making the switch to pro hockey, where he spent his first season in 2019/20 with Hungarian Erste Liga outfit Fehrvri Titnok.
After 48 appearances and 45 points (26 goals and 19 assists), he joined Mulhouse in a Covid-hit campaign, scoring seven and 14 assists, totaling 21 points in 23 games.
But he impressed his new coach, Malcolm Cameron, in Hungary, where the new clan boss worked with Gyergyi.
Cameron said I coached him a few years ago and I didn’t know him personally although he was from the same area and he was coached in junior by an old friend of mine who said some great things about him said Cameron .
When I saw him in Hungary he was their best player – a point per game in a struggling team – and I saw that he skates well, is strong with the puck and plays fast.
He can score in striker or in front of the net, also a good power play man and I think he will get better from what I’ve seen from him. Colins is a classic late bloomer and I’m excited about his arrival.
He’s a longtime North American player with great versatility, so he can play in many different roles for us. He was a real asset to the Erste Liga that season, so I’m happy to have him in the clan.
Related
Sources
2/ https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/2021/07/ice-hockey-clan-clinch-second-signing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]