Olympic Games-Table tennis-Egypt Assar leaves traces after heated quarterfinals





TOKYO (Reuters) – Egypt’s Omar Assar lost 4-1 to defending champion Ma Long on Wednesday, but is leaving with confidence as the first rower to storm the quarter-finals of Olympic singles from his country. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Table Tennis – Men’s Singles – Quarter Finals – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Ma Long of China in action against Omar Assar of Egypt REUTERS/Thomas Peter During a match where oohs and aahs resounded in a somewhat empty gym, Rio’s gold medalist Ma flexed his muscles, but Assar persevered and cornered his opponent with nail-biting, long rallies. Assar, world number 43, beat the odds in the previous rounds after victories over world number 9 Mattias Falck and number 27 Chuang Chih-Yuan. I think these Games were very important to me, said Assar, looking back on his overall performance at the Tokyo Games. I know what my strength is, what my weaknesses are. I will now try to be more confident that I can reach many balls and complete my balls at the table, he told Reuters, reflecting on his overall performance at the Tokyo Games. Chinese victor Ma will compete with his compatriots Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha in the semifinals of the Olympic singles. World number one paddler Chen had to dig deep and fight back to beat Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem 4-2 as she tries to maintain China’s undefeated record in the Olympic women’s singles. In the Olympics, to the last point, anything can happen. As long as I don’t give up, I can turn it around, Chen said. The match was interrupted several times by the umpire who instructed Doo to tape a brand logo to her pants with black tape, which kept falling off. Doo said the distraction didn’t affect her game. I felt my performance was better compared to the last two games I played yesterday. I was able to apply all the tactics I planned with my coach prior to the game, and I gave it my all, Doo told Reuters. Sun, third in the world rankings, secured a spot in the semi-finals with 4-0 wins in all three matches. Japanese medalist Mima Ito, the Chinese heavyweights’ biggest rival, held her ground with a confident 4-0 victory over South Korean Jeon Jihee. In the men’s singles, Fan crushed 29-year-old South Korean Jeoung Youngsik 4-0. I was able to play a stable match as I expected. I knew it was going to be a tough game because it’s against the world’s best player who played at the Rio Games. I made sure to prepare by adjusting my tactics, Fan told Reuters. The 24-year-old said he used unusual methods to stay motivated. That can sometimes be a pose, or talking to myself. I do things that I feel positive about on the spot, he said. Singaporeans Yu Mengyu, Taiwanese Lin Yun Ju and German paddler Dimitrij Ovtcharov also advance to the semifinals. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates, Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

