7/28/2021 10:39:00 AM Sophomore on the list of candidates for the best punt of the nations

Sophomore University of South Carolina Kai Kroeger has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate gambler, the Augusta Sports Council announced today. The 51 candidates on the list include a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) bettors. The 2021 watchlist is based on the Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List 2021, the top ten NCAA Punters of 2020, the 2020 All-Conference Teams, the 2020 All-American Teams, the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Teams and bettors on the 2020 watch list. The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the nominations open on July 29. The full list of candidates will be announced on November 2. The Ray Guy Award Committee will meet in mid-November to select the ten semifinalists, which will be announced on November 10. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and past Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced Nov. 23. After the finalists have been named, the voting body will vote again to select the best gambler in the country. The winner will be announced live duringTheHome Depot College Football Awardsairs on ESPN on Thursday, December 9, 2021. About the Ray Guy Award The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, a Georgia native and inductee of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner are the net punting average, the number of times a punter has been knocked down or kicked out of bounds within the opponent’s 20-yard line, the total number of points hit, the average meters returned and percentage of points not returned, with particular emphasis on net punt average. The winner must demonstrate team leadership and self-discipline and positively influence the success of the team. Kai Kroeger

P | 6-4 | 195 | SO | 1L

Lake Forest, ill.

(more forest) * 2020 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team

*2020-21 SEC freshman academic honors list Sophomore punter named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman team in 2020…became the program’s first stock gambler since Joseph Charlton committed as part of the 2015 class…very coachable…his accuracy improve and hang time… good athlete who is also a very good keeper. 2020 (freshmen) True freshman who enrolled in August and won starting punt duties at fall camp… also served as holder on placements… named for the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team after averaging 43.3 yards per point. rumbled 39 punts for 1,690 yards with a long of 53… a total of seven punts over 50 yards and eight within 20 with just two touchbacks… eighth in the SEC in punting average… got off to a slow start, with his first 10 points remaining two games averaging just 37.8 yards…averaging 45.2 yards the rest of the season…averaging a single game best 48.5 yards on two punts in the rain at Vanderbilt…drove five punts for 242 yards (48.4 avg), including a season-best 53-yarder, with three balls spotted in the 20 in the win over Auburn, earning him SEC Special Teams Player of the Week accolade… 44.5 average yards on two punts against Texas A&M, then average 44.7 yards on a season h eye seven points against Missouri… averaged 46.0 yards on four points, inc. with a 52-yarder, against Georgia… completed his only pass of the season, a 22-yarder to Dakeron Joyner with a false punt for a first loss in Kentucky… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

