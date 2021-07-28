The release date of EA Sports’ NCAA football video game and more information about its return





EA Sports thrilled millions of fans when it announced the return of its hit NCAA football video game series in February. The last college football video game EA Sports released was “NCAA Football 14” with Michigan’s Denard Robinson on the cover. It’s been over eight years since that game came out and fans have been begging for a new version ever since. They finally got their wish. However, fans will have to wait a while before they can actually play the new version. The game will not be available in 2021; it will be in development for a few years before a new version is released. In fact, in the announcement, EA Sports said, “We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the coming years.” So when exactly can fans expect the new version of NCAA Football? NCAA Football Video Game Release Date EA Sports is expected to release its new NCAA football video game in July 2023, according to company documents. The leaked document was obtained by Matt Brown of Extra Points and the proposed agreement will run for four years from 2023-27. This includes four editions of the video game series. I have another copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, dated January 15, with fewer redactions than previous copies. Here’s some more information about the money schools can earn from the game: Appears to be a four year license proposal pic.twitter.com/tVNegAXd8P Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 25, 2021 However, these dates are speculative based on the leaked document. EA Sports has not said that July 2023 is the official release date for the video game series. In fact, EA Sports’ only public comment on the matter is, via ESPN, says there is currently “no date the game will return or even a date the return will be announced, other than it won’t be back this year.” Will EA Sports’ NCAA Football Video Game Look Like Players? EA Sports initially said it planned to move forward without rosters containing the names, images or likenesses of actual college players. However, that was before the NIL ruling, which allowed players to take advantage of their name, image and likeness. Following the NIL ruling, EA Sports released a statement saying: “We are closely monitoring recent developments regarding the student-athlete name, image and likeness. It is very early at this point and we intend to explore the possibility of including players in EA SPORTS College Football For now, our development team is focused on working with our partners at CLC to ensure that the game authentically represents the great sport of college football and the more than 100 institutions that have signed up to participate in our game. be shown, show.” In other words, it’s a possibility, but it’s too early to know for sure. Is it still called NCAA Football? New. Fans of the video game franchise will have a hard time calling it “NCAA Football.” The new game will be called EA Sports College Football instead. Why the change? EA Sports Vice President and General Manager Daryl Holt explained to ESPN. “It all really starts with where we see college football as going,” Holt said. “A lot of things are happening and a lot of things are happening in sports. EA Sports College Football gives us a name and a brand to work around for some things that can evolve and what we really focus on from the gate, which is actually the FBS Division I school is and the road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Championship. “So EA Sports College Football, we just felt, is the right name for the product, not just for now, but also for the future.”

