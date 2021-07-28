Women’s tennis team adds two transfers





WILMINGTON, North Carolina The UNCW women’s tennis team is adding a pair of graduate transfers to its roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season. head coach Hans Olsen announced the addition of high-profile Illinois Sasha Belaya and Vanderbilt star Lauren Gish to the roster. Belaya, whose sister, Masha, played with CAA rival William & Mary, recently graduated from Illinois. The Melbourne, Florida-based product will pursue a Master’s Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications. Belaya is the daughter of Katerina and Andrei Belaya and is number 30 nationally in doubles. She collected a record 39-32 singles in the last four years at Urbana-Champaign and played number 2 and number 3 doubles with the Illini. “I’m really looking forward to going to UNCW next year and finishing my tennis career in Wilmington as a Seahawk,” Belaya said. “I look forward to being part of the Integrated Marketing Communication program and at the same time being a part of the UNCW women’s tennis team with a great group of girls and three fantastic coaches. Can’t wait to get to work and hopefully be part of many great moments for the UNCW program.” Belaya earned Academic All-Big Ten awards in 2019 and collected Spring, 2021, Academic All-Big Ten, and 2021 ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. “We are very excited to welcome Sasha to our team,” said Olsen. “Sasha brings a wealth of experience after four years in the Big Ten. Her attitude and leadership will be a great asset to our program.” Gish is from Mooresville, NC, and has played with Vanderbilt for the past four seasons. The daughter of David and Catherine Gish, the veteran performer, plans to earn her Master’s Degree in Social Work after completing eight semesters on the Dean’s List in Nashville and receiving the ITA’s Scholar-Athlete Award all four years. On the field, Gish reached the final in her run as a freshman and sophomore at the Furman Fall Classic. She went 9-1 in doubles the fall of her sophomore year with the Commodores and won her doubles at the Furman Fall Classic and ITA Ohio Valley Regional. “I am very excited to join the Seahawk community and grateful to be part of such a warm and welcoming team,” said Gish. “Growing up and competing on an individual basis, college tennis was a really unique and incredible experience where I can train and compete with teammates. I am so lucky to have had more time to compete at this level and I know I love enjoy every moment with this team.” Olsen is excited about the experience Gish brings to the program. “We are really looking forward to adding Lauren to our Seahawk roster. Having played in the SEC for several years, Lauren has played at the highest level of collegiate tennis and we welcome her insight and experience she brings to this team added.”

