Olympics-Hockey-Goalies feel heat from Japan’s blistering summer

TOKYO (Reuters) – Athletes competing in various sports during Tokyo 2020 have struggled to cope with the scorching Japanese summer – but few can feel the heat as much as hockey players with masked and gloved goalkeepers. FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Hockey – Men’s Pool A – Japan v Australia – Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. Andrew Charter of Australia warms up REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Australias Andrew Charter said his water intake increased fivefold from matches played in conditions less demanding than Tokyos. It’s 34 degrees (Celsius), 80% humidity and then you throw all this stuff up. That’s probably 44.45 below. It is heavy. But every goalkeeper has his own strategy, he said. For Charter, that means keeping a wet towel and ice water near his target. He mostly drinks the water when play pauses for a penalty corner. I probably drink five liters of water in a game and it still doesn’t replace it. It’s quite big. Other keepers tie water carriers on so that they drink water through a tube. Tennis players have also struggled and matches will start here later in the day from Thursday to bypass the hottest hours in Tokyo following requests from competitors. Meanwhile, when the temperature on the field in hockey reaches 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), teams receive additional relief under International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules in the form of doubling quarterly breaks to four minutes. That happened between the third and fourth quarters of the Wednesday morning match between the women’s teams of the Netherlands and South Africa. South Africa faced an additional problem as it had to fully acclimate after arriving in the southern hemisphere from winter. When we left South Africa it was minus 4 (degrees Celsius), said men’s team head coach Garreth Ewing. You have to keep in mind how hot it is, New Zealand striker Olivia Merry said on Sunday after the Black Sticks win over Argentina. Those four-minute breaks are… a good chance to cool off by half. Charter, meanwhile, said the Kookaburras would rather keep playing than take long breaks. We like to think that we can physically run over some people. Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Edited by John Stonestreet

