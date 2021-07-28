Opponents of British Men’s Basketball Conference Announced for 2021-22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The roadmap for an unprecedented 50th regular-season Southeastern Conference championship has officially taken shape with the announcement of the league-wide 2021-22 home and away designations. On Monday, the SEC announced orders for all 14-member institutions, including revealing the home and away opponents for each team.

As announced ahead of the 2015-16 season, Kentucky’s permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Next season, the Wildcats will also play twice in the regular season against Alabama and LSU.

Kentucky’s home schedule will include the five teams mentioned above, as well as Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss. UK’s road matchups will take place against Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M, in addition to Alabama and LSU and the three permanent home games. and-home opponents.

Times, dates and television information will be announced later.

Home games 2021-22 SEC 2021-22 SEC away games Alabama Alabama Florida Arkansas Georgia maroon LSU Florida Mississippi state LSU Missouri south carolina be Miss Tennessee Tennessee Texas A&M Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

The SEC has had 21 NCAA tournament selections in the past three tournaments. One team has advanced to the Elite Eight in nine of the last 11 tournaments, and each team has played at least one NCAA tournament in the past six seasons.

UK’s home-and-home-slate features five intriguing matchups. The Wildcats will match Alabama for a home-and-home series for the second consecutive season. The Crimson Tide is the reigning champion of both the regular season and tournament crowns, winning both encounters a season ago against Kentucky. The Wildcats are 114-40 all-time against the Tide.

Kentucky took an 82-69 win over LSU in the teams’ only matchup in 2020-21. It is the first time since 2015-16 that the two teams will play twice in a season.

The Wildcats have a 10-game winning streak at Vanderbilt, but it hasn’t been easy for the Cats. The UK has had to overcome a double-digit deficit on five of those wins. The Wildcats had to rally from nine last season for a 77-74 home win.

Kentucky has played Tennessee more than any other program in the country, holding an all-time 157-75 record. The visiting teams won the two matchups for the second year in a row a season ago.

Kentucky will also face Florida twice next season after breaking up against the Gators last year. Florida was 15-10 in 2020-21 but earned an NCAA Tournament berth. UK leads the all-time series with a 105-41.

Further enhancing the competitiveness of the league, 22 of ESPN.com’s Top 100 recruits have signed to SEC schools for the 2021-22 class. The SEC has five of ESPN.com’s Top 25 Inbound Recruiting Classes.

In addition to a difficult path through the SEC, the UK non-conference schedule is full of bluebloods, big home games and thrilling road trips for fans.

TheWildcats currently have dates?nowset?with?five opponents for the upcoming season.?

?

Duke 9 November | Madison Square Garden (New York) | Champion Classic?

in Michigan December 4 | Ann Arbor, Michigan | Crisler Center

Notre Dame 11 December | Not yet known

Ohio State December 18 | T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) | CBS sports classic?

in Kansas January 29 | Lawrence, Kan. | Allen Fieldhouse

?Kentucky will have a challenging program with a solid mix of talent and experience.

The Wildcats welcome back sixth year student Davion Mintz (11.5 points per game and 56 3-pointers), junior strikers Keion Brooks Jr. (10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 2020-21) and Jacob Toppin (5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game), sophomore guard Dontaie Allen (31 3-pointers and 5.4 points per game), and sophomore forward Lance Ware (2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds in 2018-19).

UK will also gain additional experience with four transfers in forward Oscar Tshiebwe and guards CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady and Sahvir Wheeler. Combined, the four have appeared in 266 collegiate games. Tshiebwe spent the spring semester with the Wildcats and is a former All-Big 12 performer from West Virginia who has 12 double-doubles in his career. Fredrick, from Iowa, is an All-Big Ten performer with a 46.6% long-distance career. Grady is a four-time All-Atlantic 10-capable Davidson player who has over 2,000 career points and a career average of 17.4 points per game. Wheeler is an All-SEC player who led the league in assists per game (7.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) as a sophomore.

The Wildcats will add three consensus four- or five-star prospects in Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins and TyTy Washington. Collins ranks as high as the No. 10 overall in the class, averaging 35.2 points and 14.4 rebounds. 7.0 assists and 6.2 blocks per game and was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year. Hopkins averaged 24.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a senior and is a top-25 prospect. He was the MaxPreps Illinois High School Player of the Year. Washington averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game last season to lead Compass Prep to a 30-2 record. He connected with 48% of his shots and 41% of a 3-point range and ranks just as high as the No. 12 overall player in the class.

The UK’s 2021-22 roster currently includes a sixth year graduate, fifth year graduate, one red shirt junior, six juniors, one red shirt sophomore, two sophomores and three freshmen.

Production-wise, it will also be one of the most prolific returning teams of the Calipari era. Kentucky will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its score, 39.0% of rebounds, 42.4% of assists and 60.6% of three-pointers from a season ago. In comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams to return more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return, the 2011-12 National Championship team and the Final Four- team from 2014-15. which started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists, and 543 total three-pointers in college basketball production.

