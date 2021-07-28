Sports
Tennis star says he could ‘die’ in Tokyo heat, another leaves court in wheelchair
A Spanish tennis star was taken off the court in a wheelchair and another asked the referee who would take responsibility if he died on Wednesday, as the hot and humid conditions took their toll on the Tokyo Olympics.
The world’s No. 2 men’s game, Daniil Medvedev, was visibly upset by the referee as he struggled with the conditions during his match against Italian Fabio Fognini.
Medvedev, 25, took a medical timeout and called his trainer onto the field a few times.
Since he served in the second set after winning the first, umpire Carlos Ramos asked if he was okay.
“I’m fine. I can finish the game, but I can die,” the Russian star replied, before asking whether the sports governing body, the International Tennis Federation, would take responsibility for his death.
After the match, which he won, Medvedev said he didn’t feel well enough with my breathing, even during the first set.
That’s why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was clogged,” he said. And then in the second set I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn’t know what to do to make myself better to feel .”
He later tweeted that he was “still alive.”
Meanwhile, Paula Badosa suffered a heat stroke when she took on Czech Marketa Vondrousova. After a lengthy medical time-out, she was unable to recover sufficiently and left the court of Ariake Tennis Park in a wheelchair.
Badosa, 23, who became the only player to contract Covid-19 at the Australian Open in February, also had to withdraw from the mixed doubles match she would play with Pablo Carreno Busta.
“It’s a shame to end my participation in this way, she said afterwards, according to Reuters. It’s been a difficult question since day one, we tried to adapt as best we could, but today my body has not held up as it should.
She added that she had suffered heatstroke and did not feel she could continue with the game.
“Along with the pressure of the competition … it’s just things that happen in sport and today it was my turn to experience this. I leave proud to have represented my country in the most professional way possible,” said they.
