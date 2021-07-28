Today on the air at the Olympic Games in Tokyo





TODAY NBC (8/8 spectrum; 8/8 HT) 8 am Rowing, Final; Cycling, individual time trials; Beach volleyball, men’s qualifying round; Swimming, Qualifying Heats 11 hours Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran 2:00 p.m. Gymnastics, Men’s Individual Allround; Diving, men’s sync springboard final; Swimming, Final (live); Men’s 800m free; Men’s 200m chest; woman. flying 200m; Men’s 100m free; Women’s 4×200 free relay 6:35 pm 3×3 basketball, final; Beach volleyball, men’s qualifying round; Cycling, BMX Racing Quarter Finals US (29/555 spectrum; 123/1123 HT) 6 am Archery, Eliminations; Table tennis, men and women. quarters, semifinals; Rowing, Final; Fencing, Final Team Saber Men; Judo, Final; Weightlifting, men’s final; Boxing, Elimination; 3×3 basketball, final; Volleyball for Men, USA vs. Tunisia; woman. Water polo, USA vs. Hungary 2:00 p.m. Beach Volleyball, Qualification (live); Rugby, woman. Qualification (live); Table tennis, woman. Semifinals (live); Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Italy (live) 8 pm Men’s Water Polo, USA vs. Italy (live); Slalom Canoeing, Wom. Final (live); Rugby, woman. Qualification (live); Swimming, Qualification (live); Archery, Eliminations; Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey (live); Beach Volleyball, Qualification CNBC (NA/116 spectrum; 176 HT) 2:00 p.m. Rowing, Final (live); Cycling, BMX Racing Quarterfinals (live); Fencing, Women’s Foil Squad Quarter-finals; Archery, individual eliminations; Fencing, Semifinal Women’s Foil (live) 8 pm Fencing, Semifinal Women’s Foil (live); Table tennis, men’s semifinals (live); Men’s water polo, Croatia vs. Montenegro NBCSN (19/210 spectrum; 87/87 HT) 12:30 pm Slalom Canoeing, Women’s Qualification 1:30 am Men’s Soccer, France vs. Japan (live) 03:30 am Men’s Soccer, Spain vs. Argentina 05:30 am Men’s Basketball, Australia vs. Italy 07:30 Men’s Handball, France vs. Germany; Badminton, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Equestrian sport, individual final dressage; Women’s Water Polo, China vs. Japan; Rugby, Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 2:00 p.m. 3×3 basketball, final; Volleyball for Men, USA vs. Tunisia; Women’s Water Polo USA vs. Hungary; Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran; Rugby, Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 8 pm Rugby, Men’s Bronze Medal and Final; Football, men’s qualifying round; Beach volleyball for men; Badminton, elimination round; Fencing, Team Foil Women’s Bronze Medal and Final (live) OLYMPIC CHANNEL: TEAM USA HOME (NA/202 Spectrum; 260 HT)* 1 am Tennis, men’s singles, third round; Women’s singles and doubles, quarter-finals; Men’s doubles, semifinals; Mixed, first round 4 p.m. Tennis (live), Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals; Women’s singles and doubles, semi-finals 8 pm Tennis (live), Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals; Women’s singles and doubles, semi-finals WAVE (30/216 spectrum; 86/86 HT) 12:30 pm First round men (live) THURSDAY NBC (8/8 spectrum; 8/8 HT) 6 am Rowing, Final; Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Italy; Cycling, BMX Racing Quarterfinals; Slalom Canoeing, women’s final; Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey; Swimming, Qualifying Heats 2:00 p.m. Gymnastics, all-round ladies; Swimming, Final (live); woman. 200m breaststroke; Men’s 200m back; woman. 100m free; Men’s 200m IM; Gymnastics, all-round ladies; Swimming, woman. Semifinals 200m Backstroke; Track and Field, Qualification (live); 800m ladies; 400m hurdles men; Ladies 100m 5:30 PM Rugby, Women’s Qualifying Round 6:05 pm Track and Field, Qualifying Rounds; Cycling, BMX Racing Finals US (29/555 spectrum; 123/1123 HT) 6.30 am in the morning Table tennis, men’s semifinals; Fencing, Women’s Team Foil Final; Shooting, Women’s Stage Final; Judo, Final; Boxing, elimination rounds; Slalom Canoeing, Women’s Final Afternoon Men’s Basketball, Spain vs. Argentina 2.30 pm Athletics, Qualifying Rounds (live)Rugby, Qualifying Round Women; Archery, elimination round women 6:40 PM Women’s Basketball, USA vs. Japan (live) 7 p.m Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Hungary (live) 8 pm Women’s Basketball, USA vs. Japan (live); Diving, women’s springboard qualifying (live); Table tennis, men’s singles final; Rugby women, quarter-finals; Volleyball for Men, USA vs. Brazil 10:30 pm Rugby women, quarter-finals (live) CNBC (NA/116 spectrum; 176 HT) 2:00 p.m. Men’s Volleyball, USA vs. Brazil (live); Beach volleyball, woman. Qualification (live); Rowing, Final (live); woman. Rugby, USA vs. Australia (live); Cycling, BMX Finals (live); Badminton, quarterfinal women’s singles; Gymnastics, Women’s Trampoline Final (live) 8 pm Gymnastics, Women’s Trampoline Final (live); Women’s Water Polo USA vs. Taiwan (live); Archery, Women’s Individual Final (live) NBCSN (19/210 spectrum; 87/87 HT) 2:10 am Men’s Basketball, Spain vs. Argentina (live) 4 o’clock in the morning Table tennis, woman. Singles final; woman. Handball, Montenegro vs. Norway; Badminton, Elimination; Archery, individual eliminations; Women’s Handball, Sweden vs. France; Rowing, Final; Women’s Volleyball, China vs. Taiwan; Rugby, Women’s Qualifying Round 2:00 p.m. Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Italy; Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey; Beach volleyball, men’s qualifying round; Women’s Handball, Montenegro vs. Norway; Rugby, Women’s Qualifying Round 8 pm Baseball, USA vs. Israel; Men’s Handball, France vs. Spain; Women’s football, quarterfinals; Women’s Volleyball, China vs. Taiwan (live) 10 p.m. Women’s Football, Quarter-finals to be determined (live) OLYMPIC CHANNEL: TEAM USA HOME (NA/202 Spectrum; 260 HT)* 1 am Tennis, Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals; Women’s singles and doubles, semi-finals 5 p.m. Tennis (live), Men’s Singles, Mixed, Semi-finals; Men’s Doubles, Final 8 pm Tennis (live), men’s doubles final; Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal; Men’s singles semifinals; Mixed doubles, semifinals WAVE (30/216 spectrum; 86/86 HT) 05:30 am First round gentlemen 12:30 pm Men’s second round (live) Tokyo Olympics schedule by means of Honolulu Star Advertiser

