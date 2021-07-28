Dom Bess sits well and feels ready to play test cricket without pressure

England bowler Dom Bess is excited to have another chance to face India but has insisted he won’t put himself under any pressure in the upcoming Test series.

The Yorkshire spinner was included in a 17-man roster for the first two games of the five-Test series earlier this month against a side that defeated Joe Roots’ men 3-1 at the start of the year on the subcontinent.

Bess played in India twice and had mixed results, taking a five wicket haul followed by struggles in his other innings while not involved in the second and third Tests.

After swapping Taunton for Headingley this season, the 24-year-old has plenty of overs in his legs and believes he’s well prepared if he gets the wink alongside first-choice spinner Jack Leach over the next two months.

This is probably the first time I’ve played a ton of cricket and found a trial, Bess said after attending a community cricket session at the Haydn Road Community Cricket Club on Tuesday.

I contributed bat, ball and in the field with Yorkshire, but I didn’t pressure myself, I just wanted to enjoy my cricket again.

And I think I’ve now found the balance where I’ve been picked for the England squad again and it’s an exciting time, but there’s no pressure from me to put any pressure on myself.

I just want to enjoy this series because I know how much I’ve worked this summer and what I’ve done. If I get the call and things go the way I want I’m ready but if it doesn’t go the way I want that’s fine because I’m in the best position and work with really good coaches who know me well, so i will keep grafting.

Bess endured a mixed series in India (Mike Hewitt/PA)

While 23 wickets at an average of 33.08 from 10 County Championship matches aren’t standout stats, the conditions that greet spinners are early in the season.

After largely playing second fiddle to Leach during his National Service in England and in Somerset, the off-spinner has enjoyed some new experiences at Headingley which have helped his development.

Bess added: I’ve done a lot of work over the winter on myself and my cricket in terms of how I handle things. I think I’m in a really good space right now, probably one of the best spaces I’ve been in for a long time.

It’s exciting for that series to come, knowing I’m in a good place. Five test matches is a long time and we are going up against a very good side in India that we encountered in the winter, so it will be exciting to play another one.

With more international matches on the way, this means more bubbles to deal with due to the continued presence of Covid-19 and Bess admitted touring India right after two tests in Sri Lanka had a toiling effect.

At home, conditions will be a little more relaxed compared to winter or last summer, when cricket took its first tentative steps back into action after the pandemic shut down the sport.

You can understand why people burn out and become mentally fatigued, and how much this affects your actual game. That was something I had to learn to deal with in India, Bess admitted.

We’ve learned how to deal with it and keep our fingers crossed that we’re on our way out in terms of strict bubbles, but you need to find some strategies.

Bess was joined on Haydn Road by Michael Vaughan for one of the many #Funds4Runs projects being implemented this summer by LV= Insurance and the England and Wales Cricket Board, who have collectively pledged 1 million to support grassroots cricket following the pandemic.

The conversation between the pair would inevitably have spilled over into the Ashes later this winter with Vaughan, the winning captain in the 2005 series, who recently stated it would be a farce if the tourists weren’t able to bring family Down Under with them. to take.

But Bess insisted: I obviously don’t know what’s going to happen or what Australia and their rules are, but I think if your name were on the ticket and you went to an Ashes series as a 24 year old, you would never turn that down.

I think it would be very difficult to leave family and supporters at home, but it’s an Ashes series away from home, something you dream of playing against the Australians in Australia and trying to win there. I don’t think anyone could turn that down, especially not everyone who dreams of doing that.

It gives me goosebumps when I talk about it, because it’s the pinnacle. Just watch the 05 Ashes and then be at school and stay up all night watching the 10-11 series when (Sir Alastair) Cooky scored a hundred after a hundred.

However, I don’t want to go too far ahead. We have five tests against India and we know how good they are at home and away. It wouldn’t be best to think about the Ashes now that a big series is on the way.