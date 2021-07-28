Washington Football Teams Day 1 Training Camp Photos, Videos, News & Notes

Sports
Today’s schedule: 10 hours of practice; 8:00 PM walk-through — both open to the public. Prediction: (also: )… No blocks this week. Ron Rivera will talk to the media after training.
And off we go.
John Germ (@john_keim) July 28, 2021
Fans are back!
It’s the first day of Washington Football Team training camp and the line for fans to get in is wrapped around the corner as the gates open. pic.twitter.com/2jP8zcYjnU
Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 28, 2021
Football is back!
Dexter Manley sighting
COVID tests and vaccines available for fans… and players
At the entrance, anyone arriving can get a covid test and vaccines. One of the workers in the tent said she will talk to the WFT players later. pic.twitter.com/yPZonpaqHX
Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 28, 2021
Day 1
Landon Collins is back!
safety
Landon Collins comes out as the SS1, Kamren Curl FS1
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
As Ron Rivera mentioned, they will be looking at all sorts of combinations. Today: Landon Collins and Kam Curl were together. Then Collins and Bobby McCain.
John Germ (@john_keim) July 28, 2021
Put on masks for unvaccinated players
Daron Payne also wears a mask. Again, not necessarily a direct correlation. But it is mandatory for unvaccinated players. https://t.co/6ktChTccZk
michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 28, 2021
Antonio Gibson is the first on the field
Taylor Heinicke
Fitzpatrick arrives with his personal assistant
Cole Holcomb’s mullet is in training camp form
Madden Reviews
Rivera and the DE Boys
Morning stretch
QB warming
RB drilling
It wouldn’t be training in Washington if I didn’t give you a video of the RBs. Gibson leads the group, followed by McKissic and Barber. pic.twitter.com/hNiUzMAfhz
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Jamin Davis
Ryan Fitzpatrick —> Terry McLaurin
Ryan Fitzpatrick —> Adam Humphries
Hurry
Curtis Samuel
Attacking line
With Cornelius Lucas on the Covid list, it looks like rookie Sam Cosmi will get the first crack at starting from the right tackle spot. That was expected anyway, but now things are gaining momentum. Also Wes Schweitzer at left guard and Leno at left tackle. Roullier and Scherff where you expect them
JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2021
Dyami Brown
Dax Milne
Cam Sims Sighting
Cam Sims just did a really tough catch on the other side. WJ3 had some tight coverage on him.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Chase Young blew past RT Sam Cosmi during the second game of 11v11.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was able to find Cam Sims on the sidelines for a tough catch with William Jackson in cover
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Montez Swat
Chase Young’s mother
