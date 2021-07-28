Live Updates: Tokyo OlympicsExBulletin





switch caption Giuseppe Cacace /AFP via Getty Images

Giuseppe Cacace /AFP via Getty Images On Wednesday, the heat in Tokyo was so intense that Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa suffered heat stroke during her quarterfinal against Marketa Vondrousova and withdrew from the match, leaving the court in a wheelchair. Another player, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, struggled to breathe due to the hot and humid conditions of one of his matches. He told the chair umpire, “I can finish the game, but I can die.” Now world tennis officials say they will begin Olympic tennis matches later in the day to avoid some of the sweltering Tokyo temperatures that plague outdoor sports. The International Tennis Federation announced that from Thursday, Tokyo Games tennis matches will begin at 3 p.m. local time, when temperatures normally begin to cool in Tokyo instead of 11 a.m. The decision was possible “due to the results of today’s games in the five leagues being hosted and the size of the field and is designed to further protect the player’s health,” the governing body said. switch caption Seth Wenig / AP

Seth Wenig / AP The schedule change came after several players complained that the high temperatures and humidity were hampering their ability to compete in the competition. Medvedev and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic had previously criticized the ITF for not moving tee times later to improve conditions for players. “I don’t understand why they don’t start the games at 3:00 PM for example,” Djokovic said last week. “We still have seven hours to play. They have lights on all courts.” The ITF said at the time that the decision to start the games at 11 a.m. was “based on data, a nine-day event and taking into account factors such as restrictions by local authorities due to Covid-19 and the unpredictability of the weather.” This year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games are expected to be among the hottest competitions ever, driven in part by high humidity and a “heat island” effect that traps heat in major metropolitan areas such as Tokyo. Daily temperatures are expected in the high 80s and low 90s during the Games, but with humidity it can feel more like 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

