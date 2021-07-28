Martu Loncarica appointed head field hockey coach

Field hockey | July 28, 2021

PHILADELPHIA – Martu Loncarica, a three-time All-American as a student athlete at Syracuse and a member of eight NCAA Tournament teams as a player and coach, has been named the next head hockey coach at La Salle, Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste announced on Thursday.

“We are very excited to have Martu, her husband Nemo and her young son Oliver join our family in La Salle,” Baptiste said. “Martu’s passion for the sport of hockey is infectious and her resume speaks for itself. We couldn’t be happier when our student-athletes have the opportunity to learn and grow under her leadership.”

Loncarica is 20th and Olney after two seasons as the best assistant coach and associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s. In 2019, the team claimed their third consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Previously, she spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at St. Joe’s, where she was part of the coaching staff that transformed the program into one of the top teams in the A-10.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the La Salle family,” said Loncarica. “I would like to thank Brian and the La Salle administration for supporting my vision and values. I believe that team chemistry, authenticity and hard work are the key components of a successful program. I strive to create a positive and stimulating experience for the student athletes to love the sport, enjoy life and lay the foundation for years to come.”

After her two years as a volunteer assistant at Saint Joseph’s, Loncarica transitioned into an assistant coach position at William & Mary in the 2017 season and her presence was immediately felt. The tribe enjoyed one of the highest-scoring seasons in the program’s history, reaching the Colonial Athletic Association’s championship game for the first time in 15 years. The following year, the tribe won its first-ever conference championship and returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002.

In addition to her collegiate coaching honors, Loncarica has been a member of the coaching staff of the USA Field Hockey U-21 National Team since 2018. On the U-21 team, she helps plan drills and evaluate players and works with the team’s offensive unit, in addition to handling video analytics and as the team’s media liaison.

Loncarica, a three-time All-American on the field, graduated as Syracuse’s all-time leader in career points with 139; she also holds the Orange career record with 65 assists. As a senior team captain, she earned a Syracuse University Team Award in 2011 after being named Syracuse’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2010. She was also named three times to the Big East All-Conference Team.

Loncarica helped Syracuse to the Final Four and the first of three consecutive Big East Conference season titles as a freshman in 2008. That same year, she set a single-season school record with 31 assists. Her 65 points in 2008 are the second-highest in a season in Syracuse history, while also holding the single-season record for goals, assists and points scored by a freshman. Loncarica added a campaign of 17 assists in 2009, earning two of the five highest single-season totals in the program’s history.

She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in nutrition, received her master’s degree in food science from SU in 2015 and her MBA from St. Joe’s. She and her husband, Nemo, who played soccer in Syracuse, live in Manayunk with their newborn baby Oliver.

WHAT THEY SAY…

“Martu was a three-time All-American who helped us to the first-ever Final Four of our program in 2008. She embodied the spirit and passion of our team culture in Syracuse – energy and perseverance overcome all things. I am proud to see Martu transform as from an athlete who came to America alone for a Wendy’s Baconator (she saw commercials on television in Argentina), to a student who earned two master’s degrees, a mother, a partner and now a head coach, she has grown tremendously over the years as an assistant coach and as a coach of the United States development team.She has cultivated her passion and love for the game to the dedication and focus it takes to be a great coach.I am incredibly happy for her and excited to be her next Seeing her journey begin as the new head coach at La Salle. It brings me great joy to know she is part of the Syracuse field hockey family and coaching boom.”

– Ange Bradley, Head Field Hockey Coach, University of Syracuse

“Since her successful playing career at Syracuse, Martuhas has worked hard to gain knowledge at all levels of the game. She has developed into a versatile college coach and one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the country. Her energy and love for the sport is contagious. Martu and her family will be a great addition to La Salle’s sports department.”

– Tess Ellis, Head Field Hockey Coach, College of William & Mary

“We wish Martuthe the best of luck as she embarks on her journey as head coach. She is equipped, driven and will bring tremendous leadership to the Explorers. Martu has a special tenacity, passion and dedication to hockey that is second to none. A wonderful person and inspiring coach ; it will have an immediate and lasting impact.”

– Lynn Farquhar, Head Hockey Coach, Saint Joseph’s University

“Martui is one of the most influential hockey coaches I have ever had. I am fortunate to have been coached by her during my sophomore and junior years with William and Mary, as well as for the U21 national team on our tour to Germany. Martu’s coaching style is her contagious energy.No matter you play a game or check out the basics, Martu will make it fun and energetic.Every day I left the field of a coaching session with Martu, I left a better player.She encouraged me to do my very best and have fun doing it. Martu will thrive as head coach at La Salle!”

– Christie van de Kamp, All-American student athlete at William & Mary